Two square off for Cheshire District 14 House seat

Andrew Maneval, a Harrisville Democrat active in local government, and Matthew Santonastaso, a Rindge Republican and U.S. Army veteran, are vying for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives in Cheshire County District 14.
The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury. Maneval and Santonastaso are running in Tuesday’s general election to succeed Rep. Craig Thompson, a Harrisville Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in the N.H. Executive Council’s second district.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Andrew Maneval
Maneval, 66, founded his own small business, Chesham Consulting, in 2009, after retiring from The Hartford Financial Services Group, where he led several of the company’s subsidiary insurance businesses. Around the same time, he became involved in local government in Harrisville.
Maneval, who holds a law degree from Fordham University School of Law in New York City, currently serves on the town’s planning board and also has served on the selectboard and zoning board, among other community involvement.
“And I realized what it takes to deal with issues and problems that localities have in towns like Harrisville and like the other towns in District 14,” Maneval said in an interview Monday.
“And so I thought with the combination of my background that included having been a lawyer, but also having been both an executive in a bigger company and running my own small company, plus the work I’ve done for the town of Harrisville, and am doing, that I could bring something useful to Concord.”
If elected, Maneval said his top priority in the Legislature would be promoting what he calls “sensible economic development for New Hampshire.” This includes expanding high-speed broadband Internet access, he said, as well as providing more government funding for public colleges and universities.
“As a state, we’re pretty embarrassingly low on the degree of support we provide to higher education,” he said. “What we don’t want to do is have students either coming from New Hampshire or from out of state to our New Hampshire universities and colleges and then not be able to stay here because they had to spend too much on college so they need to move ... to make enough to pay down their student debt.”
Maneval also said he believes the state should be more involved in promoting sustainable energy and fighting climate change. Specifically, he said he would use his experience in the insurance industry to work to get more businesses on board with sustainability efforts.
He added that he also would rely on the skills he uses in his current job with Chesham Consulting, where he acts primarily as an arbitrator on disputes between insurance and financial services companies, to be an effective representative.
“I’m open to all views on things,” he said. “I am not didactic. I want to hear from all different positions. As an arbitrator, I hear every day from two different sides significantly opposed to each other, and I have to sort out what the right, best way forward is. And I would want to do that in government.”
Matthew Santonastaso
Santonastaso agreed to an interview with The Sentinel this week but could not be reached at the scheduled time. He did not respond to several subsequent messages seeking an interview.
According to Santonastaso’s campaign website, he served eight years as a U.S. Army combat medic, including a one-year tour in Iraq, and then graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts.
He currently works as a truck driver for Allen & Mathewson Energy, which he says on his website will give him the flexibility to serve in the Legislature.
In the Republican primary for the district, Santonastaso, a political newcomer, defeated Franklin W. Sterling Jr., a Jaffrey selectman who served in the N.H. House from 2008 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018.
According to his campaign website, Santonastaso supports reducing government spending and keeping taxes low.
“For the economy to flourish in New Hampshire, small businesses and entrepreneurs must be free to innovate, expand, and take risks without so many burdensome taxes, regulations, license fees, and government bureaucracy,” a post on the site reads. “Taxes and excessive governmental controls kill the small businesses that provide jobs.”
He also supports lowering the cost of K-12 public education and giving families and students more choice over where they go to school, whether public, private or charter, according to the campaign website.
The site also says he is a proponent of the Second Amendment and wants to see fewer government mandates and more local control.