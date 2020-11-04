Santonastaso wins N.H. House seat in Cheshire District 14

Rindge Republican Matthew Santonastaso won a seat in the N.H. House Tuesday representing the six towns that make up Cheshire County District 14, defeating Harrisville Democrat Andrew Maneval 4,963 to 4516.
The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
The seat was opened up when Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville, decided to run for Executive Council rather than for the N.H. House again. Thompson lost in the Democratic primary.
Maneval is a former Harrisville selectboard member. Santonastaso, who does not appear to have run for office in New Hampshire before, works as a truck driver. He beat Jaffrey Selectman Franklin W. Sterling Jr., a former state representative, in the Republican primary.