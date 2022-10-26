Hunt
Name: John B Hunt
Age: 65
City or town of residence: Rindge
How long have you lived in your House district? Over 40 years
Family: Married to Lynda M Hunt, we have 5 children between us and 9 Grand Children with on the way
Education: BS Boston University with a Teacher’s Certificate in Secondary Social Studies
Occupation: Retired, I was in the computer retail for many years including Apple and IBM
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Treasurer of both the Rindge Historical Society and the Rindge Library’s Ingalls 1894 Association
Public/government service: First elected in 1986, after serving on the Rindge’s Budget Committee and Trustee of the Trust Funds
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
As Chairman of the House Commerce Committee, some of our responsibilities are:
- All Insurance including Health insurance coverages and rates.
- Liquor Laws and their many licensees.
-Condos, Trusts, Banks and consumer protection
I am always working to make government work for NH citizens.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I see no reason to change NH’s new abortion law since it truly reflects the original Roe v Wade ruling.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Climate change is a Federal issue and the state should tread lightly.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The revenue from the legalization of marijuana (similar to the Lottery) should be dedicated to the education fund.
