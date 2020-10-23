Andrew Maneval, Cheshire County House District 14

Andrew Maneval
Age: 66
City or town of residence: Harrisville
How long have you lived in your House district? 12+ years
Family: Wife, Marylou DiPietro, and two adult children (Shauna Hobson and Colin Maneval)
Education: Earlham College (B.A., Economics); Fordham Law School (JD); Wharton School (Executive Development, Certificate)
Occupation: Arbitrator, Mediator; Formerly: business executive, and attorney
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Historic Harrisville; Cornucopia Project; Wells for Kenya; President, Friends of Harrisville Fire Service; Monadnock Broadband Committee; Harrisville Business Network; ARIAS; AIRROC; ABA; Sierra Club; Appalachian Mountain Club; SCLC; ACLU
Public/government service: Member: Harrisville Select, Planning, and Zoning Boards; Harrisville Fire Company; Emergency Management Director; Chair, Broadband Committee; Electric Aggregation Committee; Co-Drafter, Harrisville Master Plan
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Much needs to be done; no one thing will suffice. For example, we need a Family and Medical Leave Act, especially where Covid-19 can have such a terrible effect on you or a family member. We need adequate unemployment insurance – and to encourage U.S. Congressional Republicans to get back to work on federal relief packages that they have recently abandoned. We need attention to health care/pharmaceutical availability and costs. But for one measure: protect our front-line workers. My daughter is an emergency room nurse and deserves all the protection we can provide, as do all of our other first-responders, grocery clerks, teachers, store and food industry workers, and everyone now keeping the economy alive. We must ensure that it is safe to go back to work, or else the recovery will be fleeting. Also, we should stimulate the new, sustainable energy economy, for renewable energy production and conservation. That should be done regardless of Covid-19, but it is an important source of new jobs and companies, which will help us emerge from our current economic hardships.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
This is clearly the State of New Hampshire’s problem to fix. Several things are required: (a) a workable, thoughtful definition of what an “adequate” education requires; and (b) an effective state-wide mechanism to ensure a responsible minimum baseline “adequacy” for every town and school district in the state. The inherent, basic inequalities must be ended. Some towns will always choose to spend a bit more or a bit less on public education, and to rely on different principles and innovations to deliver a good education to their student bodies. That’s fine. However, no child should be condemned to an inadequate education because they happen to live in a town with lower property values or an inability to raise sufficient funds. These inequalities lead to vicious cycles that we must address. Luckily, we are anticipating a report of the Legislative Commission charged with studying this longstanding problem later this year, and we should pay very close attention to its recommendations and proposed solutions, and act on them.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The state has an important role in police reform. We now have a report with 48 recommendations (including use of body cameras), all of which Gov. Sununu may accept. We should make those changes happen. There is a larger issue, however. Virtually no one supports “defunding” the police – I certainly do not. What I do support is a review of how police responsibilities have increased over time, in counter-productive ways. Police should perform the jobs they are good at and for which they’ve been trained. Do police officers deal with mental health problems that could, with better planning, be handled by trained mental health professionals? Police officers should be allowed to leave disruptive students to experienced school psychologists. Our police are trained for law enforcement; that is what they should do. They should know the communities they serve (that is generally the case already). They should have good means of communications with those communities and their leaders and representatives. Our police should not be asked or expected to solve all the problems of society; we have better, smarter ways of dealing with various challenges that have improperly fallen to police work.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
While this is a complicated matter, one point is simple: we need to implement fair and equitable property tax relief. We are – and want to be – one of the least taxed states in the union; I am for that. But if we think that the full (or nearly full) burden of state expense always can and should fall on property owners, then we are both acting unfairly AND making it hard for people on fixed incomes, and many others, to stay in their homes in New Hampshire. We are making it difficult for retired people, young people, and families. Various sources of revenue generation can be tapped, together with property tax relief, to maintain low overall statewide tax obligations, in order to distribute those burdens more equitably across our residents and businesses. Any politician refusing even to consider such equities is really just promoting lower taxes for more affluent people, notwithstanding the adverse effect that may have on homeowners in our state. This should change. We also need to work on means of creating innovative public/private partnerships designed to increase the availability of affordable housing that will also help serve to grow and diversify our economy and population.