Natalie Quevedo, Cheshire County House District 13

Natalie Quevedo
Age: 37
City or town of residence: Winchester
How long have you lived in your House district? 2 years
Family: Lola Bobrowski , Wife
Education: Did not answer
Occupation: Chief Contracting Officer with New York State Solar and Business Development Officer for Southern Vermont Solar
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: TEDxKeene, Winchester Sports Boosters and Winchester Centennial Lions Club to name a few.
Public/government service: This is Natalie’s first time running for public office. Natalie is an active community volunteer and organizer; she donates 20 hours a week to public service.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Natalie would introduce a Commercial and Community Solar based Incentive Program. We need to invest in more renewable energy. Solar, wind, and geothermal are great alternatives that we need to capitalize on. More tax incentives can and should be available for these clean green alternatives. We currently have brownfields that are just sitting stagnant with no plans to clean or develop them to benefit the community. Places like these typically serve as a tax burden on towns and an eye sore to community members. We can use these unwanted lands to build solar arrays and ask that developers come to our state to build them. This also provides an opportunity for smaller towns to benefit from the taxes and land leases for these projects. One 5MW solar project can bring a struggling town upwards of 1 million dollars in revenue while also providing low cost energy to its residents and building a stable workforce.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The responsibility should fall on the State. Currently the State’s own formula does not fund their own mandated education requirements. With underfunding for our schools at the State level it is putting an unnecessary burden on our property taxes. As it stands now a 5-million-dollar house in Wolfboro pays a lower Mill rate than a 120,000-dollar home in Winchester. A statewide MILL rate needs to be put in place to ensure that less fortunate communities, like Winchester, are taken care of and can continue to grow their economy and take care of funding education.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Currently in New Hampshire it takes less time to become a police officer than it does to be in any trade that requires a license. With such a stressful and demanding job our officers should be trained longer to be better prepared to serve the public and themselves. More trainings for sensitivity and de-escalation should be required when human lives are on the line. Officers work with every walk of life daily and should be trained how to handle every situation for at least 2 years. Our officers should be just as educated as any other field if not more to be able to serve the public properly.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
New Hampshire’s reliance on property tax means that lower income residents who make less than $26,700 a year pay on average 9.1% of their income to taxes. All while the top 1% of people making over $514,900 pay 3% of property tax. New Hampshire needs to create an EQUAL tax system so that the families struggling in the state are not burdened with the highest property taxes thus allowing them to stay in our state and in their homes. (data sourced from, Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy)