Jennie Gomarlo, Cheshire County House District 12

Jennie Gomarlo
Age: 60
City or town of residence: Swanzey
How long have you lived in your House district? Most of my life.
Family: Husband, Michael, and children, Stan and Sophie.
Education: MRHS 1978, KSC 1990.
Occupation: Owner and bookkeeper for Gomarlo’s Inc, comprised of an Irving gas station and business complex which is leased.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Swanzey Democratic Committee, National Organization for Women, Appalachian Mountain Club.
Public/government service: One term as a NH state representative. Formerly, MRSD budget committee, a trustee and treasurer for the Stratton Free Library, as well as the assistant librarian. Formerly the treasurer for the Town of Swanzey and deputy treasurer for MRSD.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
The pandemic has thrown the spotlight on wage disadvantage in NH and I believe a minimum wage bill is the most effective legislation we can pass at this time. The federal boost of $600 across the board for unemployment compensation created a shortage of employees in NH, as many were suddenly collecting more through unemployment than they earned working at their jobs. This would not have happened had our minimum wage been higher. The $600 in compensation is $15 per hour for a 40-hour workweek or, to make it a bit more striking, $31,200 per year. Though not an excessive wage, we have too many earning much less, requiring them to work multiple jobs to stay afloat and making it impossible to set aside savings for emergencies. As a 30-year owner of a modest business, I can testify that an increase in the minimum wage would not bankrupt businesses. There should, however, be a graduated wage for teenage first-time jobbers.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
It is the state’s responsibility to provide an adequate education to its citizens as written in the NH constitution. The state has a much bigger platform to raise the revenue needed for such an important part of New Hampshire’s economy. I point to the economy because an educated workforce is vital and a workforce wanting to live in NH requires an adequate educational system for its children. We also need affordable housing, which is hindered by high property taxes resulting from the educational burden being shifted down by the state. I have confidence in the commission that this year has been studying, in-depth, the funding of our K-12 system, and will present their solution in the next few months.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
I believe since so many of our law enforcement go through the academies at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, we have to use that platform. The governor has recently charged them and other agencies with a set of twenty changes that have come from the widespread attention to bias and brutality. I love the idea of creating safety departments that consist of firefighters, medical teams, mental health, addiction, and domestic abuse professionals on staff. We put a lot of hats on our officers and the public would be better served with a more diverse system. The Laurie List is also an issue that needs to be transparent. We don’t want to unwittingly shift unlawful officers onto another community. Their reputation must precede them.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
This is one of our most challenging problems. Are you wealthy enough to spend $4000 plus per month to live in assisted living? If you can find a slot in the one home in Cheshire County that accepts Medicaid, do you have few enough resources to qualify for the program? Or do you, like most folks, fall in the middle—leaving you with the choice of spending down your resources so you can qualify for assistance? And what about those without families to help navigate the intricacies of this system? Their very survival is at risk. The other vital piece of this problem is that we do not value the kind souls who are willing to care for those trying to remain in their homes. Again, workers can no longer live on $10-12 per hour (much less $7.25, which is our current minimum wage). It is more cost-effective to help people remain in their homes, but we need the funding and the workforce to make it work.