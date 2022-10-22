Name: Dick Ames
Age: 78
City or town of residence: Jaffrey
How long have you lived in your House district? Since 2002.
Family: Married since 1967 to Heather Ames; 3 children; 7 grandchildren.
Education: Graduate, Harvard College and Harvard Law School.
Occupation: Retired, 2006. 1970-1991: government agency lawyer/manager. 1991-2006: private law practice, focus on persons with disabilities.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Chaired the Amos Fortune Forum, Jaffrey Energy Committee and Jaffrey Democrats.
Public/government service: 2012-2022: State Representative (currently Ways & Means Committee’s assistant minority leader). 1974-1991: General Counsel for three Massachusetts state agencies (Executive Office of Educational Affairs, then Executive Office of Human Services, then Department of Mental Health). 1974-1978: attorney/manager for the City of Boston Model Cities Agency. 1968-1970: Volunteer, US Peace Corps, Philippines.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Unequal economic opportunities and outcomes are cancers eating away at our economy. Legislative response to this disturbing reality must be rational, science-based and multi-faceted. No single piece of legislation will do. My priority list includes a decent minimum wage, family and medical leave, affordable healthcare, sufficient Medicaid rates to pay good wages, quality public schools regardless of location, fair taxation, workforce housing, quality affordable day care, climate justice, good internet availability everywhere. I will work for these and more.
My goals for a better NH and a fair deal for all include: civility, truth, and common sense; excellent public schools & colleges; reproductive rights and affordable quality health care; employee rights, good jobs, and just compensation for all; fair tax & fee systems; equal opportunity; sustainable environmental & energy policies and creating a green economy; investment in public infrastructure; promotion of private enterprise & innovation; building a social safety net sufficient to enable all people to realize their potential; and standing up for public safety, gun violence prevention, equal justice, fair elections, affordable housing, and constitutional rights.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Women should be free to make reproductive choices in consultation with their physicians without unreasonable interference from the state. Current NH statutory law fails to affirm this fundamental right and should be amended to do so. That means lifting the current categorical 24 week ban on abortions. So long as the current law framework remains, statutory improvements that I will support include exceptions from the existing post-24-week categorical ban for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. It also means adding an exception responsive to pregnancies that seriously impair a woman’s health. The current law rule requiring physicians and women to distinguish life-threatening conditions from all other adverse health conditions is unworkable and wrong. And finally, current law must be amended to remove the threat of criminal prosecution that now hangs over physicians engaged in the vital work of providing the full range of needed reproductive health care.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The current state administration appears to be wedded to expensive out-of-state fossil fuel energy, repeatedly failing to respond to the reality of climate change. To begin with, the Legislature must require a comprehensive rewrite of the state’s ten-year energy strategy, replacing the state Department of Energy’s recently released 10-year plan which contains no measurable goals and no timeline. Other New England states are well down the road to get 80% or more of their energy from locally provided and less expensive, non-fossil-fuel dependent, renewable sources. NH lags far behind. The current Republican leadership in the House and Senate, in alliance with Governor Sununu, has repeatedly rejected initiatives that would enable cost-saving energy efficiency interventions, that would develop infrastructure and incentives to support new ways of generating, transmitting, delivering, and using cost-effective and climate-saving energy sources, and that would overall enable the citizens of this state to transition away from costly fossil-fuel and climate disrupting dependencies. It is imperative that new leadership in the Legislature, guided by the latest climate change science and energy technology, finally act after this election to achieve enactment of these initiatives.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
In 1993, our Supreme Court declared that our constitution “imposes a duty on the State to provide a constitutionally adequate education to every educable child in the public schools and to guarantee adequate funding.” The Court further ruled that the task of defining “the parameters of the education mandated by the constitution … is, in the first instance, for the legislature and the Governor.” In 2006, the Court wrote in another case that the State must “define an adequate education, determine the cost, fund it with constitutional taxes, and ensure its delivery through accountability.” Last year, responding to widespread dissatisfaction with the sufficiency of the State’s current school-funding formula, the legislature established a new School Funding Commission with a mandate to address fundamental questions relating to the State’s adequate education obligation. I was privileged to serve on this Commission. Our experts, after extensive review, that the current system “is inequitable from both student and taxpayer perspectives.” My hope is that the Commission’s work will foster legislative action next year sufficient to finally resolve these tax and education inequities. They have persisted for far too long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.