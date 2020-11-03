Two Swanzey Democrats re-elected to House in Cheshire District 12

Both Democratic incumbents in Cheshire County District 12 kept their N.H. House seats Tuesday.
Rep. Barry Faulkner of Swanzey won 1,926 votes, and fellow Swanzey Democrat Rep. Jennie Gomarlo earned 2,343 votes.
The district covers Richmond and Swanzey.
Faulkner and Gomarlo defeated Republican challengers Sylvester "Sly" Karasinski and Stephen K. Malone, both of Swanzey, who won 1,836 and 1,776 votes, respectively.
Faulkner is a two-term representative, while Gomarlo was elected in 2018. Karasinski is a member of Swanzey's selectboard, and Malone ran for the House previously.