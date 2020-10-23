Sly Karasinski, Cheshire County House District 12

Sly Karasinski
Age: 56
City or town of residence: Swanzey
How long have you lived in your House district? Since 1994
Family: Wife: Anne, Children: Ben & Briana, Mother: Sylvia
Education: Attended Central CT State Univ. & NHCTC – Fire Science
Occupation: Superintendent – North Swanzey Water & Fire Precinct
Cheshire Medical Security, Justice of the Peace
Past – Small Business Owner Route Sales,
Property Management, Commercial Fisherman
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: CCSSEF – Cheshire County Fish & Game Club
National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, the Old Homestead Play
Public/government service: Swanzey Selectman
Past – FF/EMT, Fire Lt., Fire Chief, Deputy Forest Fire Warden
American Red Cross Emergency Services – Cheshire Fair
NH Fish & Game Wonders of Wildlife Educator
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
New Hampshire was able to survive the economic collapse caused by the China virus because we entered 2020 in a position of strength. We need to continue spurring economic growth with less regulations and more revenue driven by lower taxes. More people working will drive our economy, in all sectors. Now is not the time to raise taxes and drive business away.
The Legislature should pass an Amendment to Article 28 of the New Hampshire Constitution that would permanently ban any Sales or Income Tax. Then through Convention or putting it on the next ballot, let the People vote on it.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The Courts should stay out of school funding. School funding should be kept local, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use centralization of resources to save each District money. School Districts don’t need to duplicate administrative offices of Curriculum, Development, Nutrition, IT, or even HR. There is a State Department of Education, use it or remove it.
Post-pandemic we should take advantage of savings offered with remote learning, Charter schools, work study, and internships. Now is the time for education reform.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
New Hampshire doesn’t have a problem with abuse by law enforcement. Misconduct by local police should be handled by local authorities and the criminal justice system. Police Reform starts with Societal Reform. Police Officers represent us, and society needs to change. We need to support our Law Enforcement or anarchy will result. Police are being held accountable, it’s time the Judges are held accountable by the Legislature, Executive Council and Governor. Voters should hold Prosecutors accountable. Jurors should hold criminals accountable.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Locally, Swanzey and Richmond have elderly tax exemptions and veteran’s credits. Less government spending will result in less taxes, it works every time it’s tried. Economic growth and our New Hampshire Advantage will help the value of their homes increase as people seek sanctuary from other states. Growth in business and industry will increase the tax base and lower residential taxes. Lower property taxes and a strong economy will help people on fixed incomes stay in their homes.