Name: Richard, (Dick), H. Thackston III
Age: 66
City or town of residence: Troy
How long have you lived in your House district? 32 Years
Family: Grown up
Education:
George Washington University School of Government & Business Administration – Washington D.C.
George Mason University – Fairfax, Virginia – BA Economics
Occupation: Realtor
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Antique Automobile Club of America
Bat Conservation International
Charity Lodge F&A Masons
Cheshire Historical Society
Doctors Without Boarders
H. H. Franklin Club
Keene Family YMCA
National Rifle Association
National Association of Realtors
NH Association of Realtors Honor Society
Sons of the American Revolution
Public/government service:
Troy NH Board of Selectmen – Chairman
Monadnock Region School Board – Chairman & Non-Chair
SAU 38 – Chairman & Non-Chair
SAU 93 – Chairman & Non-Chair
Troy Redevelopment Group
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Change the manner State funds are distributed for education. Establish a Parent’s/Family Bill of Rights for the Health, Education and Welfare of minor children. Fully legalize Marijuana sales.
NH has a history of Budget Surplus’ and fiscal conservancy. That’s great! However, it indicates there is no lack of revenue flowing into Concord, we don’t need new taxes for education. We need to change the way money is distributed for education. Hollis and Portsmouth simply don’t need the same level of support as Fitzwilliam and Troy.
Parents & Families need a “Bill of Rights” protecting their Rights to raise their children within their cultural norms. I expand this to “Families” as well as Parents because I was raised primarily by my grandparents: where it not for the support my Grandparents provided emotionally and intellectually, I’m not sure how well things would have worked out.
I can’t believe Marijuana Legalization is even still a thing. I don’t care for the product and don’t use the product but it’s use should be legal, safe and managed by the state like alcohol and gambling. It seems to me the liquor commission could be expanded to handle this product from their existing facilities.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I believe that abortion should be legal, safe and rare. I understand that this position is in conflict with a great number of Americans that are on both poles of this issue however I believe this and NH’s current law, (no questions asked till 24 weeks by special exception thereafter), to equitably balance both sides. I do not see an immediate need to change NH’s abortion law; my concern with opening the law up to make minor changes at this time is that we would wind up with a less equitable law than we have at this time.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
“Climate change” as commonly understood is really code for elimination of carbon-based fuels a/k/a fire: Oil, Gas, Wood, Coal etc. Here’s the thing, fire’s been around a while and we have a great understanding of how to use it for our benefit and how-to clean-up behind it. Technology falls into three categories: Proven, Developmental & Aspirational. Proven gives us all the things we like and don’t like cars, trains, central heating. Developmental gives us Solar, Wind, Electric Vehicles etc. with Developmental we are trying to keep aspects of the proven we like, (Central Heating), while working the bugs out and not make things worse, (Whatever do I do with a used lithium battery? How do we clean-up spent Lithium mines?). Aspirational is things like Cold Fusion & Hydrogen Power. It really doesn’t exist in practical form. So, what can/should NH do? Greater economic incentives for the capitalization of Developmental Technology like Solar along with greater protections form its downside like Mining and Disposal of batteries. There should be “Fair Trade” requirements on mining and production of any Developmental Technology to receive incentives in NH. Proven Technology should be respected, maintained and improved. Ten Dollar a gallon gas doesn’t fix anything.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
To answer this question, we need to consider “Where are we on funding and how did we get here?” Since approximately 1960 the State of New Hampshire has experienced lopsided growth in population, industry and education. Prior to 1960 the State had a fairly even rate of growth and development in all regions. Since that time the rate of growth and development in the Southeastern Quarter of the State has rocketed past that of the remainder of the State. The reasons are all too numerous to mention here, the result has been the same, the Western & Northern three-fourths of the State have been left behind in terms of educational funding from the State. Numerous, schemes have been proposed over the decades to little or no avail as they did not adequately address the fundamental problem of School Districts with smaller economic bases needing greater support from the State than those with larger economic bases or where quickly abandoned or greatly modified. This is not a question of new taxes from the State as the State has a consistent history of Budget surpluses it’s a matter of how those monies are allocated. Educational Funding is my top priority in Concord!
