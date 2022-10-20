Name: Jack Gettens
Age: 63
City or town of residence: Troy
How long have you lived in your House district? 36 years
Family: Partner, Kate Clarke
Education: PhD, Brandeis University
Occupation: Research and Evaluation of Health and Human Services Programs
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Public Health Association, Academy Health, and Association of Public Policy Analysis & Management
Public/government service: Former Director of the Division of Family Assistance, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top legislative priorities are the following: (1) property tax relief, (b) amending the New Hampshire law on abortion, and (c) establishing a New Hampshire Climate Change Council. I will work to sponsor bipartisan legislation on these priorities.
There has been a trend of State-level budget decisions shifting costs from state government to cities and towns and thus, increasing local property taxes. This happens through inadequate funding of required state programs, transfer of costs to cities and towns, and mandating unfunded new requirements. These trends need to be reversed to lower property taxes.
The New Hampshire abortion law needs to be amended to prevent undue burdens from limiting access to abortion services, to eliminate the criminal penalties for health care providers, and to rely on physicians’ best medical judgment to determine a medical emergency
New Hampshire does not have a plan to address a climate change and it is urgent that it be done. A New Hampshire Climate Change Council should be established to develop a plan and to advise the Governor and Legislature on ways to mitigate the causes of climate change.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
The New Hampshire law allows abortion up to 24 weeks and bans abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy with the exception of a fetal anomaly incompatible with life or a medical emergency of the pregnant woman (woman’s life is endangered or serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function). A violation of the law by a health care provider is a Class B felony. Three amendments to the law are needed. First is the repeal of the criminal penalty. The criminal penalty adds the burden of legal considerations to the already difficult and heartbreaking circumstances of a physician caring for a pregnant woman’s medical emergency or fetal anomaly. Concerns about the criminal penalty will affect physicians’ decision-making and the care options that are best for a woman may be curtailed. Second, the definition of medical emergency is too prescriptive and should be changed to rely on the physician’s best medical judgment to determine medical emergency. Third, women should be protected from undue burdens in their access to abortion services in the first 24 weeks; for example requirements for waiting periods, unnecessary tests, or making a woman take multiple trips must be prohibited.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
We must take steps to address climate change while maintaining a strong economy. There is an urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to transition to clean energy. New Hampshire is without a current plan (most recent was done in 2009) and we urgently need one. The Democrats introduced HB172 in the last session to establish greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for New Hampshire and to establish a climate action plan. The bill set a target for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and directed the Department of Environmental Services to prepare a plan to achieve this goal. The House Republicans killed the bill with only 3 Republicans voting to move it forward. Our neighbors in Maine have a plan, Maine Won’t Wait, developed by the Maine Climate Change Council and they are on track to meet its goal of using 80 percent renewable sources for electricity by 2030. The 2019 Maine legislation enabling the Maine Climate Change Council (LD1679) was bipartisan; the roll call was 107 Yeas and 29 Nays. We can do the same in New Hampshire and I look forward to working with both Democrats and Republicans to establish a New Hampshire Climate Change Council.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The way we fund schools is unfair to students and taxpayers. New Hampshire relies too heavily on property taxes for school funding and this leads to excessive tax burdens in poorer towns, funding disputes between towns, and unequal student outcomes across school districts. New Hampshire state government provides approximately 20% of school funding, the smallest in the country. This needs to be increased. There are two readily available sources for the increase. First, the state should make good on its broken promises to share revenue with the towns and counties; these include funds from the meals and rooms tax and the business profits tax. Second, the tax breaks that have been recently given to our largest corporations and wealthiest citizens could be repealed. These include the decreased business profits tax and the repeal of the business enterprise tax and the interest and dividends tax. State government making good on broken promises and the repeal of state tax breaks would provide additional state funds for education and substantially improve the way New Hampshire funds public education.
