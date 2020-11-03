Republicans win two House seats in Cheshire District 11

Rep. John Hunt of Rindge won his 18th term in the N.H. House, while fellow Rindge Republican Jim Qualey took the second seat representing Cheshire County District 11 Tuesday.
The district covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
Hunt earned 2,865 votes and Qualey, a former Rindge selectman, won 2,313 votes.
Rindge Democrat Gene Andersen, a retired project manager, received 1,721 votes. Fellow Rindge Democrat Patricia A. Martin, a local climate-change activist who used to work as an engineer and nurse, earned 1835 votes.