Name: Natalie Quevedo
Age: 39
City or town of residence: Winchester
How long have you lived in your House district? 4 years
Family: Partner: Lola Bobrowski, Pets: Smurf, Monkey, Wilson, Mango, and chickens
Education: It’s a life long process
Occupation: Commercial Project Manager/co-owner, Revision Energy
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Winchester VFW Auxiliary, Winchester Conservation Commission, Ashuelot River Local Advisory Committee, ACCESS Winchester, Winchester Broadband Committee, and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Advisory Committee
Public/government service: Winchester Select Board member
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
If elected I would advocate for my community first and foremost. Lowering property taxes, keeping the elderly in their homes, and combating the drug epidemic as well as reducing energy costs are my top priorities. Winchester has a need for a candidate that sees them and is right there with them when help is needed. As a representative for the people of Winchester I would advocate for and introduce bills that directly affect my struggling community, as a result of listening to my community. It is my intention to attend every session and every vote in Concord and help foster communication across party lines. My philosophy always has been and always will be people over politics. We are all people — unique, beautiful, and equal.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
When it comes to forced birth my stance is NO. No government or institution should ever have the power over a person’s body. I am in favor of changing the current law. Women and men need to realize that our bodies should not be controlled by any government. Personal freedoms begin and end with the individual. We are all individuals. We are all people, equal under the law, and should always matter first.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Having worked in the renewable energy field for over 15 years and also seeing the increasing rise in energy prices in NH, I believe the legislature needs to open up our market for more renewable resources. Eversource is a monopoly in NH and until we elect a new governor NH electric bills will continue to rise. Additionally. I would further advocate for the protection and conservation of NH’s natural resources in an effort to mitigate the ongoing severity of drought and flooding all over our state. NH needs to be a leader in helping our planet.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The whole formula to fund education is off. Take Winchester for example; we have a high tax liability and low education funding where as a town like Bedford has a low tax liability and high funding. The people in my town can’t afford this, and the current funding formula needs a full overhaul. Schools are the cornerstone of every community. In addition to working to change the funding formula, I would advocate for marijuana legalization with a tax lower than surrounding states and have that tax go directly towards funding education. Last year Massachusetts collected upwards of $110 million in marijuana taxes. Our state is missing a huge opportunity to keep our public schools open and our property taxes low by exercising this tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.