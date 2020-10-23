Patricia A. Martin, Cheshire County House District 11

Patricia A. Martin
Age: 71
City or town of residence: Rindge
How long have you lived in your House district? 21 years (Since 1999)
Family: Married to Danny Craig, we have 3 children and 3 grandchildren between us.
Education: Graduated from University of New Hampshire with a BS in electrical engineering. Graduate studies at Ftichburg State College in computer science.
Occupation: I am a retired electrical engineer.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Monadnock Sustainability Hub, Rindge Woman’s Club, Sierra Club, Franklin Pierce Institute for Climate Action
Public/government service: United States Air Force 1973-1975, New Hampshire Air National Guard 1975-1979, founding member and current chair Rindge Energy Commission.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
This is a tough question because the pandemic has exposed so many needs in our communities. I am tempted to call for an infrastructure bill that would create a thriving market and job training opportunities for Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS) for residential and rental properties. Municipalities, businesses and school districts have been using EEaaS for years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs with great success. It is time to extend those opportunities to residential customers.
Alternatively, I would support a bill that built out broadband services and guaranteed that every student in New Hampshire had access to quality distance learning opportunities and every citizen could participate in town, school and state hearings and meetings remotely. In addition to protecting the health of NH citizens, encouraging more remote meetings would reduce costs and emissions from vehicles traveling long distances from rural communities. It would also make governance by the people more accessible for those with mobility or childcare challenges.
But if only one bill could pass this session, I would have to choose raising the minimum wage to $15/hour as fundamental to a true recovery. Rebuilding our economy on anything less than a living wage is unsustainable.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Since the Legislature is responsible for passing a budget for the state, it is the responsibility of the Legislature to fund our priorities. It is tough to tackle this problem while so many politicians on both sides of the aisle are bullied into taking a pledge against any new taxes or fees. Although large, out of state businesses have been very pleased with Governor Sununu’s tax breaks for them, the message I’ve heard from local Chambers of Commerce is that they are less interested in tax breaks than they are in funding our priorities; educating our children, addressing the substance abuse crisis, retaining and training young workers, and mitigating the climate crisis that is already affecting the tourism and agricultural industries and which poses an existential threat to our children’s future.
I will take no such pledges. Everything should be on the table in the face of the growing inequities in our school funding and outcomes. I believe that New Hampshire’s history of “Taking the Pledge” by members of both parties should be ended and that our pledge should be to the people we represent that we will work for tax fairness AND quality public education for ALL.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
I feel that NH should require that EVERY police department in the state be certified annually for implicit bias training and de-escalation techniques.
I recently read an article in a local paper about a forum between students studying criminal justice and local police departments on this very issue.
When asked about the increasing “militarization” of our police departments and how the training they receive to use this equipment may “prime” them for more aggressive behavior, a local police chief made a startling (to me) revelation. He said that they need this equipment because some of the homes in his town are more heavily armed than the police department!
I feel that some of the recent laws like “constitutional carry“ have made our police departments more vulnerable. Failure to pass a “Red Flag” law means that the police are helpless to intervene even when begged to do so by friends and family. So, yes, I think the state could play a role in police reform by supporting them and listening to them about how frightening the situation has become. The threat is not from strangers, but from their own residents.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
People on fixed incomes may be offered property tax credits for age/disability by their town. Such credits can be generous but must be requested and not every town has them in the same amounts. A statewide standard and application process would help but does not address the problem of the state neglecting its responsibility.
It is also possible for those on fixed incomes to stay in their homes by offering primary caregiver stipends to support services that will help aged/disabled citizens to remain safely in their homes. The Veteran’s Administration offers a successful program to do just that. We should consider such a service offering through Medicaid.
Because of downshifting of education, pensions and other traditional state fiscal responsibilities onto the towns, these credits may help those on fixed incomes, but only exacerbates the problem for working families who must pick up the difference.
I worry just as much for young working families who may have lost a job during the pandemic. Where do they turn? If you pay an income tax, a drop in income means a drop in taxes, but no such relief applies to property taxes! Losing a job can mean losing your home.