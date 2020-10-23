Gene Andersen, Cheshire County House District 11

Gene Andersen
Age: 71
City or town of residence: Rindge
How long have you lived in your House district? 11 Years
Family: Bride – Judy of 48 years, Two daughters, Brooke & Robyn, 4 grandchildren
Education:
5 years college – Economics and Forestry – no degree, Certified by National Association of Corrosion Engineers, Certified Coating Specialist by Steel Structures Painting Council
Occupation:
Retired, Previous 45 years as Project Manager on large scale infrastructure and defense projects in 14 states and Japan.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: (Leaving Blank – on the road too much to be in organizations other than business organizations)
Public/government service:
NH House of Representatives – Elected 3 consecutive terms representing Lebanon
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
New Hampshire should add expertise to the departments of Labor and Economic Development to help affected wage earners and businesses. Unfortunately, the state lacks sufficient revenue for meaningful assistance or incentives. Congress and the Federal Reserve must do their parts. The state, however, can learn from this disaster and prepare itself for future pandemics.
Public health spending accounts for just 2.5% of the $3.5 trillion our nation spends on health care every year, even though it is exponentially more cost effective at addressing infectious disease. Public health initiatives can also reduce the costs associated with obesity, mental health issues and addiction.
New Hampshire should enlist the expertise of local medical institutions, foundations such as KFF, senior centers, universities, schools, insurance companies and others to bolster the public health system. It could save New Hampshire millions of dollars while better positioning us to address another crisis like COVID-19. We can do things better and save money.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
In 1997, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ordered the Legislature and the governor to pay for public education using taxes assessed equally across the state. That order reinforced a similar ruling issued a decade earlier.
Successive state lawmakers have refused to comply, and as a result, a generation of students and taxpayers have continued to see their constitutional rights violated.
The Commission to Study School Funding has identified a path to ending the impasse. The plan would continue the state’s reliance on property taxes but require wealthier communities to pay more. Communities of moderate means – such as Rindge and Fitzwilliam – would find their tax burden largely unaffected.
Legislation to implement this plan will fall to the Legislature’s Education and Finance committees. I may not be appointed to those committees. Previously, I served on the Science and Technology Committee. If elected, however, I would work where possible to resolve this issue in accordance with the Supreme Court’s mandate. For the long-term benefit of our state, we must provide all students a relatively equal opportunity for a good education.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council instructs new officers for the state and local communities – so clearly the state plays a large role.
Current police basic training mostly teaches firearms skills, self-defense and fitness. It differs little from the Army combat training I received decades ago in preparation for war. Police mediation skills receive scant attention, even though officers frequently must assume that role.
I’ve spent considerable time working with state, local and military police while completing infrastructure and defense projects in the United States and overseas. I’ve met many impressive officers, but many could benefit from additional training in how to take control by defusing emotions. Escalating force should not be the only tool.
The Legislature’s recent passage of HB 1645 made significant steps toward police reform, including requirements to report misconduct, fund psychological stability screening and ban choke holds.
Legislation introduced for the coming session would require on-duty officers to wear body cameras. These not only deter misconduct but also protect officers from unwarranted accusations.
Additional training in community policing and ethics will not only yield better outcomes but also build trust between officers and the public.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Many things now make it difficult for people on fixed incomes to stay in their homes. New Hampshire’s reliance on property taxes looms large among them. The system results in those who earn the most paying a smaller percentage of their income to taxes. New Hampshire, however, has clearly demonstrated its preference for the current system, so possible remedies must work within that reality.
Fixing the disparity in school funding will benefit those in poorer communities by shifting some of the burden onto those better equipped to bear it.
The Regional Green House Gas initiative, which finances home insulation, brings additional relief through lower utility bills.
Recently, the trend of investors buying single-family low-income homes for conversion to rentals properties serves to run up the cost of low-income housing and reduces home owner supply.
The Legislature has a role in fixing this problem primarily by enabling legislation for local governments such as impact fees or other allowances that better manage development for the entire community.