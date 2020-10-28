Four Rindge residents face off over two House seats in Cheshire District 11

A longtime state representative and three other Rindge residents are competing for the two N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 11 in Tuesday’s general election.
Incumbent Republican Rep. John Hunt, 64, has served in the N.H. House for 17 terms. The other Republican nominee, Jim Qualey, is a former town selectman.
Democratic candidate Patricia Martin, 71, is a full-time volunteer for community campaigns focused on climate-change policies and legislation. This is her third time running in the district.
Gene Andersen, 71, the other Democratic candidate, previously served three terms as an N.H. House representative from Lebanon before moving to Rindge 11 years ago.
The top two vote-getters Tuesday, regardless of party, will take the two two-year seats. The district covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
Here’s a look at the field:
John Hunt
Over his 34 years in the House, Hunt has held roles as chairman, vice chairman and ranking member of the House Commerce Committee, as well as chairman and vice chairman of the Cheshire County Finance Committee, which oversees the county budget.
Hunt is also treasurer of the Rindge Historical Society, a board member of the N.H. Children’s Health Foundation and treasurer of the Ingalls 1894 Association, a nonprofit that benefits Rindge’s library.
Hunt told The Sentinel that if elected again, he will be “consistent and honest” with residents. He also promised a “quick response” for residents in need of state services.
His main focus is to reduce property taxes, he said in an email. To do so, Hunt said he would “support a Homestead Exemption, which would help reduce property taxes for homeowners and benefit those on fix[ed] incomes.”
Hunt also mentioned that he wants to support local businesses and that the Legislature needs to stop “passing taxes and feel-good legislation that only cost small businesses more money.”
Patricia Martin
Martin has experience working in both hardware engineering and nursing.
As the founder and chairwoman of the Rindge Energy Commission, she said her main focus is on climate change.
Martin said New Hampshire has “lagged” behind the other New England states when it comes to promoting and implementing weatherization — the practice of protecting a building from elements such as sunlight and wind, as well as modifying a building to reduce its overall energy consumption.
The state’s lack of response to the climate crisis needs to be addressed, she added, asserting that New Hampshire has the ability to respond but has a “lack of political will.”
“Our citizens benefit directly from energy efficiency projects in their homes and businesses with lower energy bills,” Martin said in an email.
She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and N.H. Air National Guard, and as such, she said she is passionate about access to affordable, high-quality health care for everyone, including veterans.
Other issues she cares about include raising the minimum wage and attracting young families to the area through broadband access, affordable housing, quality education and fair taxation.
Gene Andersen
Andersen declined an interview request, directing a reporter instead to his answers on a questionnaire published by The Sentinel.
As a veteran of the U.S. Army and project manager on large-scale infrastructure in 14 states and Japan, his campaign flyer says, his reputation has always “hung on an ability to plan, coordinate and complete projects with high quality.”
If elected, he would prioritize ensuring a quality education, bolstering the state’s health system through public heath initiatives and and making New Hampshire less reliant on property taxes, according to the questionnaire.
Andersen wrote that the state needs to fix disparities in school funding to benefit those in poorer communities.
He pointed to the state’s Commission to Study School Funding — launched by the Legislature in 2019 to address New Hampshire’s method of funding public schools. The commission has “identified a path to ending the impasse,” he wrote.
“The plan would continue the state’s reliance on property taxes but require wealthier communities to pay more,” Andersen said. “Communities of moderate means — such as Rindge and Fitzwilliam — would find their tax burden largely unaffected.”
Jim Qualey
Qualey did not respond to email requests for comment; when reached by phone Tuesday, he said he was not immediately available for an interview. His campaign website says he worked for several years as an engineer in civilian and defense-related research and development.
He has lived in Rindge for 20 years, is chairman of the Rindge, Jaffrey and Fitzwilliam Republican Committee and previously served as an alternate library trustee in Rindge in addition to selectman, according to his website.
He would ensure New Hampshire’s Live Free or Die motto remains intact by blocking any attempts to infringe on First and Second Amendment rights, his website says, without providing further details.