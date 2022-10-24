Name: Barry Faulkner
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Swanzey
How long have you lived in your House district?
17 years
Family: married 51 years to Carol (Orgaz), also a Keene native, two grown children, five grandchildren
Education: B.A. and Masters in City Planning from Harvard, J.D. summa cum laude from Suffolk University Law School
Occupation: Land Use Attorney
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Rotary Club, Historical Society of Cheshire County
Public/government service:
N.H. State Representative, 2016-present; Monadnock Regional School Board, 4 years; Arlington, Mass. Redevelopment Board, 20 years; Arlington Mass. Representative Town Meeting, 22 years; Massachusetts Department of Transportation, 6 years; Needham, Mass. Planning Director (acting), 1 year.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
As a member of the House Public Works and Highways Committee, my chief responsibility has been to ensure that our limited tax dollars are invested wisely in state lands, buildings, highways and other infrastructure. For the legislature as a whole, our major challenges are protecting access to reproductive health care, safeguarding voting rights, supporting public education, and reducing property tax burdens. To make real progress on these priorities, we need to elect a Democratic majority in the State House and Senate.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s prohibition of abortion after 24 weeks, except where the mother’s life is in danger or for fatal fetal anomalies, is consistent with the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and provides the minimum of protection for reproduction rights. With the U.S. Supreme Court’s shocking reversal of established federal protections, New Hampshire should join the other New England states by enacting positive protections for those seeking reproductive health care, including those from anti-choice states who seek such health care in our state. Further, our abortion laws need to provide an exception where the patient is a victim of rape or incest. We must recognize that reproductive health care decisions are a private matter between you and your doctor, and are protected from government intrusion by Part I, Article 2-a of the New Hampshire Constitution.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Climate change is a global problem and will require a concerted effort by every nation on earth. New Hampshire may not be able to solve this problem alone, but we can be, and must be, part of the solution. We can start by leading by example, such as converting the state’s vehicle fleet to all-electric vehicles over the next 10 to 12 years. We are well behind other states in providing fast charging stations for electric vehicles along our highways and at tourist destinations and we need to catch up. We can use revenues from greenhouse gas emission control programs to improve energy efficiency and encourage the adoption of solar and other renewable power generation for our homes, businesses, municipalities, and institutions.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
New Hampshire’s heavy reliance on property taxes to fund public education is unfair and bad public policy. We have the highest property taxes of any state in the country. This burden falls heavily on those with lower incomes; families in the lowest income bracket pay a much higher percentage of their income to pay for schools and other government services than the richest families in the state pay. Taxes are at a breaking point in towns with modest average incomes – largely in the western and northern parts of the state. Schools in these towns struggle to provide quality education with limited budgets, while schools in richer towns can provide better facilities and more educational opportunities for their students. State aid to local school districts is based on an assessment of the cost of an “adequate” education that is less than 25 percent of the actual costs actually incurred by our schools. Meanwhile, our Republican legislature and governor have prioritized tax giveaways of hundreds of millions of dollars to the most profitable businesses in the state. Most – up to 80 percent – of this money goes to out-of-state shareholders of large corporations and produces no real benefit to New Hampshire.
