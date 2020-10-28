Parshall, Thackston vie for House seat in Cheshire District 10

Two candidates with long histories in local public education are running to represent Cheshire County District 10 in the N.H. House, and both say addressing the state’s school-funding formula would be a top priority if they win the seat.
Lucius Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, recently retired after 20 years as an elementary and middle school music teacher in the ConVal and Marlborough districts, while his opponent, Dick Thackston, a Troy Republican, served on the Monadnock Regional School Board for nearly 20 years. They are running in Tuesday’s general election to succeed Marlborough Democrat Sandy Swinburne, who opted not to run for re-election in the district, which covers Marlborough and Troy.
Both Parshall and Thackston said they oppose new taxation for public schools, the funding for which currently comes primarily from local property taxes, but added that they would keep an open mind to approaching the complex issue in the Legislature.
“I do think we need to look at every resource we have at our disposal,” Parshall, 66, said in an interview Monday. “I’m not an advocate of either an income or a [sales] tax, but I think that we need to be able to open up a conversation on everything.”
Ultimately, Parshall added, he wants the state’s tax system to be fair, which he doesn’t believe it is right now.
“And as long as we continue to say, ‘We can’t talk about this, we can’t put this on the table,’ we’re going to continue to have inequity in our tax system,” he said. “And as long as we continue to have this inequity, our poor towns will not be able to pay for the education their students deserve.”
If the state does enact an income tax, Parshall said he believes residents should be able to deduct up to 100 percent of their property tax payments from their income tax.
“I can’t see increasing the burden to our property-tax payers any more,” he said. “They’re already overtaxed.”
Thackston — who serves as chairman of the Troy Board of Selectmen and owns and operates his own real estate agency, R.H. Thackston & Co. — said his background gives him a deep understanding of the state’s school-funding problem.
“That really is the biggest challenge in the state, and it’s doubly difficult because of the COVID-19 crisis, and because of the funding crisis that’s about to come on us in Concord because of that,” Thackston, 64, said in an interview Tuesday. “So I want to participate in that. I don’t want to see broad-based taxes. I don’t want to see things that are going to be detrimental to the inherent New Hampshire advantage.”
Thackston added that he would put partisanship aside in the Legislature to find the best solution on school funding.
“We’re not going to get a different result using the same equations, the same models,” he said. “We need to take a really broad perspective on how we run our schools and how we fund our schools to really come up with a change.
“... I think we may use this opportunity to step back and say, ‘OK, let’s put all the cards on the table and see if we can come up with a more functional solution for everybody’,” he continued. “... And I think I’m a good problem solver and can lead us to the best possible solution, even if it’s the least bad one.”
Beyond school funding and taxation, Thackston said he also believes representatives from the Monadnock Region and other rural areas of new Hampshire should work together to address challenges unique to their constituents.
“Regardless of who gets elected here within the state, we need to act as a group in the rural part of the state — Cheshire County, Sullivan County, western Hillsborough County. We can’t fight everything on party lines,” he said. “We need to look at things that are regional issues and act in a way in Concord that takes a regional perspective, regardless of party.”
For example, he said, he would like to examine the possibility of a light rail system, which he said is already a popular idea in the more populous southeastern corner of the state, and which could draw on the region’s history to create economic opportunities into the future.
“You know, Keene is a railroad town. That’s what built Keene. And you could get from Keene to Boston quicker in 1860 than you can today,” Thackston said. “So I think we need to go back and look at what happened to the rail system here, because light rail would be good both for business and industry and transportation.”
Parshall also said he would prioritize his constituents over partisan politics if he wins the seat, adding that he is running for state representative because he is fed up with what he calls “the politics of fear.”
“I’m tired of people being turned against each other on all levels, from the White House down to our own local House here,” he said. “And I’m thinking we just need to come together as a people. So I’m running to represent not only the Democrats, but all the people of my district.”
One area where the candidates differ is their stance on the state’s minimum wage. Thackston said he does not support raising the minimum wage, which is currently set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour, because it would take away entry-level and training employment opportunities from the people who need them most.
“You do far more economic damage by raising the minimum wage than you do by leaving it where it is. The market will sort out the validity of the wage,” he said. “... You’re going to hurt the very people you are attempting to protect, which would be the unskilled and entry-level worker.”
According to Parshall’s campaign website, he is in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Noting that New Hampshire’s minimum wage lags behind the rate in neighboring states, he told The Sentinel that people working a minimum wage job in the state often can’t afford basic necessities such as food and housing.
“We’re all for talking about our front-line service workers and what heroes they are. We need to actually do something besides just feed them some empty rhetoric,” he said. “... I know there’s an argument that says that’s going to drive up prices and drive inflation, but I look at neighboring New England states, and they seem able to manage it. And I don’t think it’s because their businesspeople are any smarter than ours.”