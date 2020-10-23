Lucius Parshall, Cheshire County House District 10

Lucius Parshall
Age: 66 Years
City or town of residence: Cheshire County for 25 years, the last 3 in Marlborough.
How long have you lived in your House district? Did not answer
Family: My wife and I live with her mother and our daughter and son.
Education: I have a Bachelors in Music from Ithaca College and a MBA from Binghamton University.
Occupation: Arts Administration in New York City and Massachusetts. Just retired from twenty years of public school teaching.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: I served as president of the KUUC and with a number of community arts organizations.
Public/government service: Did not answer
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
New Hampshire workers need to receive a living wage to boost our economy. Our New England neighbors have minimum wage laws ranging from $11.00 to $12.75 as opposed to our $7.25 an hour, last set in 2007. We also need to watch that this change has little negative impact on the small businesses that are the backbone of our state. Income inequality is as high as it was just preceding the great depression. It cruelly and disproportionately affects women and minorities.
Basically, we need to find a way to keep the money that is spent in New Hampshire in New Hampshire, rather than have it delivered into Amazon’s offshore coffers. While many of our small business employers and workers are struggling, Jeff Bezos could give his 876,000 Amazon employees a $105,000 bonus and still be as rich as he was before the pandemic. We need a means of fair and proper redistribution that is responsible to our citizens, rather than furthering wage inequalities. In answer to the question, we need to get more money into the hands of people that will actually spend it in their community. The most efficient way is to increase the minimum wage.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
A fair school funding formula needs to be legislated between the Senate and the House, but it also must sustain a Supreme Court review. The foundation of our government relied on the legislative, executive and judicial branches for good reason. If this question is meant to prompt an answer to the idea that the problem can be solved by amending the NH constitution, I would suggest that the ship has sailed on that issue, and for the better.
I am not a legal expert. My observations come from participating in public schools and hearing what students, teachers and parents are saying. I believe that they are speaking with a common voice when they say they want a fair resolution to this problem. That is, in part, what motivates my run.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
If elected, this will be my first term. My learning curve involves balancing ongoing legislation with the needs of my constituents. In other words, I’ll be arriving in Concord with more questions than answers. In reference to your question, I believe the state is already playing a role in police reform, as are our small towns. Perhaps New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity has kept systemic racism out of the local spotlight, but that is changing. We should be pro-active in making New Hampshire a fair and livable state for all.
Legislation is an important factor, but I know that our local police forces are already taking steps, in such ways as providing body cams. Body cams provide more information, and more information protects everyone. In a recent story, the Keene Sentinel reported that Winchester police chief Mike Tollett asked the selectboard to hire a part-time social worker. This reflects the changing face of police work. Rather than militarize our forces, we need to understand that not every problem can be solved with a Bearcat.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
When we examine the challenges of allowing our elderly to age in place, one issue looms large. We need property tax relief. In doing so, we need to put all of our legislative tools on the table and not limit that conversation to unwanted income and sales tax. Without reinventing the wheel, I’d investigate an alternative minimum tax across the board, with a 100 deductible for property taxes. The objective is to generate more tax revenue without further burdening those that need relief. I’d expect that such plans may have been advanced at some point, but it will take time in Concord to truly understand what progress has been made. We need a fair tax system with every person benefiting from the New Hampshire Advantage.
There are additional factors in encouraging aging in place. We need to discuss better public transportation across the state. We need to pass a comprehensive family leave act and we need to support programs such as Monadnock at Home. As a graying state, we need to take care of each other.