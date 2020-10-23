Richard Merkt, Cheshire County House District 1

Richard Merkt
Age: 71
City or town of residence: Westmoreland
How long have you lived in your House district? Three years (Property owner since 2009)
Family: Married. Three grown children.
Education: Yale University (BA) Fordham University (JD) University of Pennsylvania (MGA)
Occupation: Manager, Commercial Real Estate Partnership
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Rotary, Cheshire Historical Society
Public/government service: Former mayor, state legislator, state deputy attorney general. Endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu, former Senate President Tom Eaton, and former State Representative “Smokey” Smith.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic recovery, what would it be?
I would repeal New Hampshire’s business taxes, which are a drag on the Granite State’s economic growth. Good jobs, higher wages, and better benefits for workers all depend on low taxes and a healthy business climate. The Democratic House Majority in Concord tried repeatedly to impose $600 million in higher state taxes on businesses and workers.
Our Cheshire 1 representatives (Abbott, Berch, Harvey, and Weber) did nothing to protect us from higher state taxes. Now they are trying to hide their records on state taxes from the voters. If re-elected, chances are that they will vote for the same tax hikes in 2021.
This state representative election is all about state taxes. A vote for Abbott, Berch, Harvey, and Weber is a vote for higher state taxes, period. A vote for Aldrich, Merkt, Benik and Day is a vote for lower taxes. Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Walpole, and Westmoreland: The choice on state taxes is yours!
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
School funding is a local responsibility. No one is better qualified to decide how much to spend on local schools than local taxpayers. The courts, which are unelected, ought not have a role in setting funding policy, because they are not accountable to the People.
School funding lawsuits are merely a device to get the courts to foist a state income tax on the People of New Hampshire.
After 150 years of factory-modeled public education, why not reform it by giving parents a choice in what schools their children attend? Public charter schools, for example, are almost 40% less expensive than regular public schools, yet they have better educational outcomes.
But there will never be meaningful education reform while public school unions dominate the state legislative process. The Democratic House Majority Leader in Concord is a school union employee. Whose interests do you think he is looking out for? Not yours, that’s for sure!
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Individual instances of abuse by a law enforcement officer should be addressed locally through disciplinary action or the criminal justice system, depending on the gravity of the misconduct. Should local officials fail to respond to credible evidence of abuse by police, then the Legislature ought to consider corrective measures to prevent similar misconduct in the future.
Civilized society depends on law enforcement to deter violence and assure public safety. As recent riots in other states demonstrate, without effective law enforcement, violence reigns unchecked.
Police are not strangers among us. They are our neighbors, our friends, and members of our families. They perform a difficult and often thankless task, so we can live our lives in peace.
Like all human institutions, the police are not flawless. As citizens, we must be vigilant to ensure that police power is used for just purposes. But, condemning all police for misdeeds of a few is senseless.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
While the Democratic House Majority in Concord is pushing huge tax increases, I suggest cutting the interest and dividend tax on New Hampshire’s seniors.
Most Granite State seniors rely on Social Security plus income from savings they have worked for all their lives. They depend on this fixed income when their paychecks end. Yet, when they retire, Concord whacks them with a tax on most of their interest and dividends.
The “fix” for this is simple: Increase the amount of interest and dividend income that seniors can exclude from taxation.
It is a question of fundamental fairness to our senior residents. New Hampshire does nothing to “earn” this tax from them. How about lowering their tax burden, even if just a little?
Cheshire County needs creative thinking and a new approach from its state representatives. If we change nothing in this year’s election, then nothing will change for Cheshire residents.