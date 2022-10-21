Name: Nicholas Germana
Age: 47 years old
City or town of residence: Keene resident for 16 years
How long have you lived in your House district? Resident of Ward 1 for 7 years
Family: Wife: Leslie Germana; three kids – Lara (23), Dylan (19), and Henry (12)
Education: BA in History from Keene State College (1997); Ph.D. in European Intellectual History from Boston College (2006)
Occupation: Professor of History at Keene State College
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Served as member of the Historical Society of Cheshire County from 2007-2009; coached Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball for 10 years.
Public/government service: No previous public/government service
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
As a historian and educator, the very first piece of legislation I would file would be to repeal the so-called “divisive concepts” law. Experts and educators should make curriculum, not politicians.
Both my wife and I educators and we are deeply committed to supporting public education at all levels. It is shameful that New Hampshire ranks 50th in the nation in support for public education. What does this say about our values and our commitment to our children and their futures? I support legalizing, regulating, and taxing the sale of cannabis and using those funds – perhaps $40-50 million annually that is currently going out of state – to increase state support for public education. I would also support an immediate repeal of the state voucher program that diverts public funds to religious and private schools.
In order to attract young families to our region, we need affordable and accessible childcare, but we cannot provide that without a skilled workforce of early childhood educators. I would like to see us use a combination of state and federal funds to provide signing and retention bonuses to build and retain that workforce.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Reproductive rights are human rights. We have a long history in this country of legislation that establishes state control over the bodies of women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. I oppose any laws that restrict an individual’s right to bodily autonomy. It is outrageously hypocritical for some of the same people who opposed mask mandates as government “tyranny” to support these intrusive restrictions on Granite Staters’ most fundamental and essential rights. “Live free” only appears to apply to some people, and the NH GOP (despite its claims to being opposed to government intrusion in people’s lives) has asserted the right to determine who has that right and who does not.
I would fully support an amendment to the state constitution along the lines of the proposed constitutional amendment in Vermont, which guarantees the individual right “to determine one’s own life course [which] shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
We need to bring back robust incentives for people to install solar panels for domestic use. I have a friend in Germany who drives an electric car to work every day (which was essentially free to him because of government incentives), and every day when he gets home, he plugs it in to recharge from solar panels on the roof of his garage. He pays nothing for gas for his commutes, and he emits no CO2. It may not be good for fossil fuel corporations, but it’s great for his wallet and the environment.
As we build our EV infrastructure in NH, we must remember that the state gets 49% of its electricity from fossil fuels. We need an ambitious plan to increase the production of wind and solar energy right here in the Granite State. The only way to combat climate change and bring down gas and oil prices is to reduce or dependence on fossil fuels.
We also need to make sure Granite Staters are using all the benefits available to them to weatherize their homes and make them as energy (and cost) efficient as possible.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
We need to find a way to fund education that does not rely so heavily on property taxes. This system has led to massive inequality between school districts and places the burden on many of our residents who can least afford it. I would support a statewide progressive income tax, but I know that is not going to happen anytime soon. With a $400 million surplus, however, there is plenty the state can do to increase support for public education and help communities lower their property taxes. We should raise the business profits tax, which has been cut year after year as our property taxes continue to rise. I would legalize, regulate, and tax the sale of cannabis and use those revenues as well. I would also stop the flow of taxpayers’ money to private and religious schools and keep public funds in public schools.
Public education includes public higher education. There is absolutely nothing wrong with young people choosing another career path (my older son is working rather than going to college right now), but that should be the result of personal choice, not because we have effectively privatized public colleges and universities.
