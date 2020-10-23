Paul Berch, Cheshire County House District 1

Paul Berch
Age: 74
City or town of residence: Westmoreland
How long have you lived in your House district? 35+ years
Family: Sharon (wife); Forrest (daughter); Dylan (son), 3 grandkids (Julien, Rosa and Harvey)
Education: George Washington University (BA); University of Chicago Law School (JD)
Occupation: Retired public service lawyer
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: NH State Representative; Assistant Majority Leader; Vice-Chair of Cheshire County Delegation; Vice-Chair of County Executive Committee, Judicial Council, Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules, Commissioner on Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission; Commission to Expand Mental Health Courts; Commission Safety of Residents and Employees in Long Term Care Facilities
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
One major lesson we have learned from the COVID pandemic is that economic health and public health are linked. Without a healthy workforce, we cannot have a healthy economy. I am increasingly concerned how we in the Granite State will respond if the Affordable Care Act and expanded Medicare are eliminated by Court decision in DC. While solutions to that will largely lie in Washington, we can take significant action in NH by passing Paid Family & Medical Leave legislation. It is basically a state-offered insurance program for workers and self-employed for a certain number of weeks of paid leave for medical or family reasons. Generally, it is paid for by a deduction from employees and employers. It can be used for care for a sick family member, care of a newborn child or manage a serious personal illness or injury. It allows families to manage competing demands on their resources, from elder to childcare, in a way that allows everyone to participate in the emerging economy.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Responsibility is shared. Our Constitution requires that all receive an adequate education. That is primarily the job of the Legislature. The Judiciary assures that the Constitution is followed. The guiding principle must be that the quality of our children’s education should not be determined by their ZIP code. Currently adequacy is determined by the cost of providing minimum State-wide standards. A Commission is looking into changing the formula in part to an outcome-based model, in which different districts will need and receive different levels of support to achieve comparable outcomes. Each school district will determine the cost for that district to achieve the statewide average for student performance. This approach has promise.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
I have long been an advocate for transparency and accountability. While most law enforcement officers are excellent public servants – especially in our area – there are some bad apples. I have called for the “Laurie List” to be made public and the right of officers to contest being on that list to be set forth clearly in law. Similarly, I have called for transparency in instances of police shootings which have caused death or serious bodily injury. And I think the ability to keep government misconduct hidden from the public by the use of non-disparagement clauses in settlements must end. The Legislature last year adopted several wise criminal justice reforms and that effort must continue.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
I live on a fixed income and I am very aware of my tax bill and my medical costs. Last term, the Legislature worked hard to reduce the inequity of the property tax in several ways, most notably by starting to reduce the unfair and unbalanced tax cuts that have been granted in the past to large out of state businesses and corporations. When we think about it – we realize that what make it feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in NH is not different from what is necessary to bring young and talented people to the Granite State. We need decent schools for all children, a safer and cleaner environment, racial and economic justice, affordable health care and a living wage for everyone – out of state businesses and corporations must be required to pay their fair share. As to medical costs, every Granite Stater should have the opportunity to have affordable medical insurance – it needs to be understood as a universal right. Medicare needs to be expanded on the State and Federal level to include such matters as dental care and long term & nursing home care.