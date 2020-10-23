Michael D. Abbott, Cheshire County House District 1

Michael Abbott
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Hinsdale
How long have you lived in your House district? 50 years
Family: Sharon (spouse)
Education: B A Brown University, MeD. Keene State College
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, President 1990-91, Soccer Committee Chair 1985-2000 & Executive Council 1985-2000
Public/government service: State Representative 2014-2020
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Creation of state agencies similar to WPA, CCC & REA which were formed during the Great Depression to provide work for the unemployed. People would provide public service work on roads and bridges, day care centers, custodial work on public buildings, renewal energy projects and state parks. This work would provide for the public good and would not be in lieu of sitting at home collecting a paycheck.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
At the present time the Court has said that it is the legislature problem to solve. I would like to see a capital gains tax on gains over 20 thousand dollars a year to fund this aid.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Any reforms required by the state would have to be funded by the state. Use of body cameras, eliminating choke holds, requiring mental screening and racial ethnic training would be useful tools in reform if the state funds them.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
The reduction of property tax would be the biggest incentive for fixed income individuals to stay in New Hampshire. At present, the property tax pits elderly people, like myself, against children as the school is the biggest portion of the property tax bill. I feel this tax, which is the most regressive form of taxation, could be reduced by eliminating unfunded state mandates.