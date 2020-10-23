Lucy McVitty Weber, Cheshire County House District 1

Lucy McVitty Weber
Age: 68
City or town of residence: Walpole
How long have you lived in your House district? 22 years
Family: Widowed, with large extended family
Education: BA, Tufts University, 1974; MSEL & JD, Vermont Law School, 1985.
Occupation: Retired; Former teacher; former Vermont attorney with interest in elderlaw; former owner, Walpole Inn.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused or neglected minors) Friends of the Walpole Town Library, Walpole Historical Society
Public/government service: State Representative 2007-2020; Current Chair, House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, NH House Speaker Pro Tempore.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
In order to even arrive at the post-pandemic era, we first need to gain control of the pandemic. This is the first step towards true economic recovery. Though Cheshire County’s confirmed COVID case numbers are low, they are on the rise, and case numbers throughout the state are currently rising alarmingly. Other countries have gotten control of COVID, so we should track the measures they took. As the first measure to ensure that our beginning economic recovery can continue, I would mandate the wearing of masks statewide when in public, except in outdoor situations where real distancing is being observed. Obviously, there would have to be some other exceptions, as for family groups once seated in restaurants, and for workers whose work spaces are isolated from others. However, getting the mask compliance rate up to 95% would go a long way to reduce the spread of the virus, allowing economic activity to continue, allowing more businesses to reopen or open more fully, and avoiding any necessity for future renewed restrictions or lockdowns.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The responsibility lies with the state to fund a truly adequate education for every child in the state, and with the legislature to determine the cost of that education. Once the cost has been determined, it is up to the legislature to enact a funding source that will ensure that the cost of education our children is borne fairly by all our citizens. Ideally, a truly adequate education for every child should be funded by an income tax restricted by Constitutional amendment to education funding only. This would ensure that every person‘s contribution to education funding would be based solely on their ability to pay. Higher earners would pay a larger share of the cost than they are currently, and owners and renters of very modest homes would be relieved of some of the burden of the property taxes they now pay.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
As a start, the legislature should enact all statutes needed to effect the reforms contained in the report of the recent NH Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, including a centralized, statewide independent unit with adequate resources to receive and investigate complaints and a dedicated Public Integrity Unit 50 within the Attorney General’s Office for follow up. Second, we should recognize the interrelationship between community mental health and police work. A Selectman once told me that in hiring a new Police Chief, he was looking for 95% social worker and 5% public safety responder. In addition to integrating mental health professionals with tactical response, the legislature must take steps to strengthen our community mental health resources, relieving the pressure on the police to deal with crises that would have been averted with earlier and more appropriate intervention. We must also strengthen ongoing efforts to support and promote the mental health of our police officers, who work under great stress. And we must continue, at all levels of society, the belated work on race and systemic racial injustice, along with economic injustice.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
The answer to this question is related to the answer in question number 2. The property tax falls most heavily on people on fixed incomes, some of whom are spending well over 15% of their incomes just to pay the property taxes on a modest home, while those in the highest income levels pay only 3% or so of their incomes towards property taxes on large mansions or multiple homes. Removing education funding from its reliance on property taxes and ensuring that those at the upper end of the income scale are paying their fair share of the costs of education will provide significant relief to those on fixed incomes.