Four Democratic state reps keep House seats in Cheshire District 1

Four Democratic state representatives will stay in their seats after winning re-election in Cheshire County District 1 Tuesday.
The four-member district covers Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland and Walpole.
The Democratic incumbents are Michael D. Abbott of Hinsdale, who won 4,066 votes; Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole with 4,039; Cathryn A. Harvey of Spofford with 3,935; and Paul Berch of Westmoreland with 3,902 votes.
The top Republican vote-getter was Kate Day of Spofford with 3,044. She was followed by Whitney R. Aldrich of Walpole (2,964 votes), Peter Benik of Walpole (2,815 votes) and Richard Merkt of Westmoreland (2,779 votes).
The district's seats have been held entirely by Democrats since it took its current form in 2012. First elected in 2006, Weber is speaker pro tempore of the N.H. House. The other incumbent representatives have all served between two and four terms.
Aldrich, Benik and Day have run for the N.H. House previously. Merkt was involved in local politics in New Jersey and served as a state legislator there before moving to Westmoreland three years ago.