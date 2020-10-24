Cathryn A. Harvey, Cheshire County House District 1

Name: Cathryn A. Harvey
Age: 70
City or town of residence: Chesterfield
How long have you lived in your House district? 33 years
Family: Michael Harvey, husband, four sons, four daughters-in-laws and three grandchildren
Education: B.S. in Music Education, Indiana University of Penna, and Masters of Education, University of Virginia
Occupation: Retired teacher of 43 years
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Delta Kappa Gamma, Cheshire Quilter’s Guild, League of NH Craftsmen, Keene Pops Choir, Organist Federated Church of Marlborough, CASA GAL volunteer
Public/government service: Representative Cheshire 1 for two terms, Chair Fish and Game and Marine Resources, Chesire County Executive Board, Chesterfield School Board, Chesterfield Budget Committee, Chesterfield Library Trustee , Chesterfield Public School Foundation, Chesterfield Library Endowment Foundation
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Legislation to stimulate the post COVID-19 economy must contain several elements to be viable. First, legislation must be considered early - even now alongside our acute crisis. Waiting until the pandemic has passed is too late. Second, legislation needs to prioritize the health and safety of people. Economic growth and recovery and the health of our workers go hand in hand. If our work force worries about the health and risks to their families, businesses will suffer. Third, legislation that encourages economic growth and recovery should provide the means for employers to retain their employees, teach new job skills, and to purchase the necessary resources to restart and grow their business. The means for recovery should come in the form of Federally backed low or no cost loans to make the cash available to restart businesses.
2, New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
With a 43 year history of teaching in public schools across our country, I am a strong supporter of public education. Some may argue does money even matter for the success of their schools. For example, there have been efforts in some communities that if a school is not improving in test scores, attendance records, graduation rates, etc. school funding should be cut. I would argue just the opposite. It is true that improvements in the adequacy and equity of per-pupil spending definitely leads to improvements in student outcomes. Students are far more likely to graduate, go on to some form of learning beyond high school and earn higher wages in the job market if their school is adequately funded. A student’s locale should not matter. To accomplish that, legislatures, in conjunction with our governor, have been working together carefully and responsibly to achieve a sufficient and sustainable funding program for our New Hampshire . To that end, the Commission to Study School Funding has been established.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Our local police forces have been expected to clean up all of our community’s messes from school truancy to violent crimes. Is assigning all tough responsibilities to the police wise and cost effective? There could be roles currently performed by police that could be better handled by others or by different approaches. We need a consensus on the role of our police that is long lasting formed through discussions between police and community. This is not an issue of citizens or police alone but a partnership. When a consensus is developed, legislation needs to support that consensus by providing the systems needed for police to fulfill their role. We need to consider resources for mental health, family intervention, traffic control, etc. to enhance the role of our police. Our police can then recruit, select, train and assign officers to meet their community’s needs and can measure performance for future improvements. In Chesterfield our police presence and actions are seamless with our community needs including the DARE program, a friendly and helpful presence at community events and the promotion of the safety of our community.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
When our family moved here 30 years ago, we were looking for the kind of environment that this area offers. We wanted good schools for our children. We wanted good, affordable health care. Today as senior citizens that is even more important to us. We wanted to be able to afford a vibrant business and arts community to enrich the lives of our children. We wanted outdoor living. As Chair of the Fish and Game and Marine Resource Committee, I am constantly working to make sure our outdoors remains healthy and beautiful. Finally, we wanted a community that engages with its members in a helpful, positive way. This was a value we wanted to pass on to our children but it is also a value that makes Chesterfield the wonderful community it is. Our citizens do not feel a sense of isolation in the complicated world we live in. As a state we continually examine ways to more equitably fund state requirements to reduce the burden on property tax.