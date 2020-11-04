Executive Council 5 race too close to call

Results from N.H. Executive Council's District 5's race were not called as of Wednesday morning.
The District 5 seat has ping-ponged multiple times between Debora B. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, and Dave Wheeler, a Milford Republican. Both candidates are former state senators and former state representatives.
As of Wednesday morning — with about 90 percent of precincts reporting — the Associated Press had Wheeler in the lead with 51 percent.
Serving two-year terms, the five members of the Executive Council have oversight over much of the state's spending, including through reviewing state contracts over a certain amount. Their responsibilities also include approving appointments of judges, commissioners and nominees for other roles, managing the state's 10-year Highway Plan and hearing pardon requests.
District 5 points upward as a rough triangle from the Massachusetts border, encompassing, along with other communities the Monadnock Region towns of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Prior to serving in office, Pignatelli was executive director of the Nashua Girl's Club (now Girl's, Inc.), and the director of tenant services for the Nashua Housing Authority, according to her biography on the Executive Council's website.
Wheeler owns Maranatha Carpet and Miracle Acres Farm, both in Milford.