Debora B. Pignatelli, NH Executive Council, District 5

Debora B. Pignatelli
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Nashua
How long have you lived in your Executive Council district? 47 years
Family: Husband — Mike
Children – Adam Pignatelli and Jessica Forrest, parents of Ethan and Miles
Benjamin and Lizzie Pignatelli, parents of Lilah
Education: A.A. Vermont College, Montpelier, Vermont, 1967
B.A. University of Denver, Denver, Colorado, 1969
Occupation: Executive Councilor
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: State Representative – 1987-1991 — Children, Youth and Elderly Committee and Appropriations Committee, Deputy Democratic Leader
State Senator – 1993-2003 — Chair-Judiciary Committee. Vice-Chair–Environment and Transportation Committees. Vice President for Policy.
Executive Councilor – 2005-2011, 2013-2015, 2018-present.
1. What is the most pressing infrastructure need in your district?
I think the need to expand broadband coverage to the rural areas of Cheshire County is right at the top of the list. People love living in Cheshire County and other rural parts of New Hampshire. In this day and age, many of us are working from home. High speed, broadband coverage is critical for the economic development in our small towns and very important to the quality of life for the large number of people who love rural New Hampshire.
Though not in my Council District, I believe the Route 119 Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge over the Connecticut River is at the top of the list.
Also, of course, we need to take every opportunity to build a renewable energy infrastructure throughout our state.
2. What criteria would you use in vetting judicial appointments?
The selection of qualified men and women to serve in our Judiciary is one of the great responsibilities of the Executive Council.
In my previous five terms on the Council, I was very impressed with the nominations made by Governors Shaheen, Lynch, and Hassan. First, each utilized the services of an excellent, nonpartisan Judicial Screening Committee to carefully vet judicial nominations. Those governors nominated good people of all political persuasions, and I proudly voted for a large number of them.
Sadly, Governor Sununu has made the appointment of judges a very partisan process. He disbanded the impartial Judicial Screening Committee and has tried to stack our High Court with people who have ultra-conservative leanings. What happened to a balance on the Court?
I am not looking for only candidates who agree with all of my views and certainly not only Democrats.
We need a healthy balance of all persuasions on our courts. That is crucial to me. Having vast experience, excellent judgment, and appreciation for precedent are also important. I carefully question individuals on issues such as voting rights, women’s health options, the separation of church and state, respect for the legislative process, and tolerance.
3. What would be your top priority in considering state contracts?
The Council approves every state contract exceeding $10,000. That means thousands of contracts worth billions of dollars including relatively small items, but also huge contracts such as health insurance for state employees, computer systems, Medicaid services, transportation projects, and so many more.
I carefully review all state contracts, question our Commissioners to make sure that the taxpaying public is getting its money’s worth.
I am pleased when we can award as many contracts as possible to New Hampshire businesses and nonprofits. I certainly favor companies that pay a living wage, offer health insurance, and treat their employees well.
I have long been an opponent of no-bid contracts because I think competition brings the best quality at the most favorable price.
I think the Council, with the assistance of able State Agency Commissioners, does a good job.
I have spoken out repeatedly against Governor Sununu’s spending of over $1.2 billion in Federal Cares Act funds without any input from the Legislative Fiscal Committee or the Executive Council. That is not the New Hampshire way.
4. What issue do you consider more pressing in the Monadnock Region than elsewhere in your district?
I do not think I can point to a single issue. People in the Monadnock Region, just like others throughout New Hampshire, want good, honest, and effective state governance. I see myself as a public servant. I am not in this for the glory or for the money, to be sure, and I offer myself to District 5 as a person who will do her best to have a government true to the values the vast majority of us hold dear — honesty, fairness, hard work, family life, and justice.