Warmington appears to have Executive Council District 2 seat

The winner of N.H. Executive Council’s District 2’s race wasn’t called as of Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press had Concord attorney Cinde Warmington besting Republican nominee Jim Beard, with 55 percent of the votes and 92 percent of precincts reporting.
Serving two-year terms, the five members of the Executive Council have oversight over much of the state’s spending, including through reviewing state contracts over a certain amount. Their responsibilities also include approving appointments of judges, commissioners and nominees for other roles, managing the state’s 10-year Highway Plan and hearing pardon requests.
If she wins, Warmington will become the latest Concord Democrat to serve in the District 2 seat, succeeding fellow Concord attorney Andru Volinsky, who made an unsuccessful pass at the Democratic gubernatorial nomination rather than run for re-election.
Volinsky was first elected to the seat in 2016, succeeding Colin Van Ostern, also a Concord Democrat, who likewise opted to run for governor rather than seek another term. Van Ostern secured the Democratic nomination that year but was defeated by Republican Chris Sununu, then also an executive councilor, in the general.
Tuesday’s matchup with Warmington marked Beard’s second consecutive run for the District 2 seat. Beard, of Lempster, is retired after working in the aircraft industry.
District 2 stretches across the state, from Hinsdale to the southwest to Rollinsford to the east. It covers a slew of area towns in between: Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene,Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.