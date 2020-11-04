Weed wins county treasurer race

Commissioner Charles F. "Chuck" Weed will trade one county position for another after being elected Cheshire County treasurer Tuesday.
Weed, a Keene Democrat, decided not to run for re-election to the Cheshire County Board of Commissioners this year, instead going for the treasurer's role.
He garnered 23,080 votes to the 16,962 received by his Republican opponent, Joseph H. Cartwright of Alstead. Cartwright also served as a county commissioner for one term before losing his bid for re-election in 2018.
Weed has served as a commissioner since 2014. Before that, he was a state representative and political science professor at Keene State College.
He'll swap jobs with the current treasurer, Terry M. Clark, a Keene city councilor who won an uncontested race Tuesday for Weed's seat on the board.