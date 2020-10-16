You are the owner of this article.
Joseph H. Cartwright, Cheshire County treasurer

  • Updated
Age: 75

City or town of residence: Alstead

How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 34 years

Family: Wife Anne, 5 children and 11 grandchildren

Education: BSEE

Occupation: Retired American Airlines Captain

Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans, NH Timber Owners Association, NH Farm Bureau, Allied Pilots Assoc.

Public/government service: US Air Force Pilot served one year in Vietnam

Cheshire County Commissioner 2016-2018

Mascenic Regional School Board

Presently serving on Alstead Zoning Board

1. Why are you running for county treasurer?

2. What qualifications would you bring to the job?

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

I offer voters a clear qualified choice for County Treasurer on Nov. 3.

Having served as County Commissioner, I am familiar with the county budget, finances and duties of the County Treasurer. I will serve the people of Cheshire County executing the duties of County Treasurer following the mandates of NH law.

