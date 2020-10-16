Joseph H. Cartwright, Cheshire County treasurer

Joseph H. Cartwright
Age: 75
City or town of residence: Alstead
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 34 years
Family: Wife Anne, 5 children and 11 grandchildren
Education: BSEE
Occupation: Retired American Airlines Captain
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans, NH Timber Owners Association, NH Farm Bureau, Allied Pilots Assoc.
Public/government service: US Air Force Pilot served one year in Vietnam
Cheshire County Commissioner 2016-2018
Mascenic Regional School Board
Presently serving on Alstead Zoning Board
1. Why are you running for county treasurer?
2. What qualifications would you bring to the job?
3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?
I offer voters a clear qualified choice for County Treasurer on Nov. 3.
Having served as County Commissioner, I am familiar with the county budget, finances and duties of the County Treasurer. I will serve the people of Cheshire County executing the duties of County Treasurer following the mandates of NH law.