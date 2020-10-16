Charles Weed, Cheshire County treasurer

Charles (Chuck) Weed
Age: 77
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 48 years
Family: Spouse, April; 5 children ; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grand child
Education: BA, Middlebury, MA-PhDU of Denver, MS U Mass-
Occupation: Retired Professor,Keene State, NH House of Reps 2001- 2014, County Commissioner 2014-2020
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Director Natl. Assoc. of Counties; Current Pres. NH Assoc. of Counties; Cheshire County and Keene Democratic Parties; National Education Assoc ; KSCEA; Common Cause, Granny D legacy committees; CVTC volunteer, Monadnock Progressives; US Disabled Ski Team
Public/government service: State Legislator, County Commissioner, Impact Monadnock
1. Why are you running for county treasurer?
This is a good way to stay officially involved with Cheshire County. As county Treasurer , I can serve a 2 year term as Past President of the NHAC. I am very fond of working with the county leadership staff, and I know them well.
2. What qualifications would you bring to the job?
I have the highest regard for the expertise and ethics of county staff, and their experience with me for the last 6 years has developed mutual respect and confidence.
I have been very active in developing county investment policy to optimize interest return while diversifying accounts with various banks and the Public Investment Pool and staying faithful to financial security for the public. I am intrigued with and investigating a software package that helps to guide the county about liquidity timing and hope to help our Director of Finance use it. In time, since I have a background in research, I look forward to investigating the possibility of implementation of a public bank at the county or state level to lower the burdens on county taxpayers.
3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?
Optimizing return on public investment; helping to balance expenditures and revenues to serve the public good while helping to keep property taxes as low as possible; working with the dedicated county team to maintain and enhance the excellence of Cheshire County governance.