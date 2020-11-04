Rivera wins fifth term as sheriff, besting two GOP opponents

Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera cruised to a fifth term Tuesday, in a race that featured an unconventional Republican challenger and a robust write-in campaign by an experienced law-enforcement official.
Rivera, a Keene Democrat, piled up 27,674 votes and won every municipality in the county. His opposition on the ballot came from Aria DiMezzo, also of Keene, who won an uncontested Republican primary. She earned 7,950 votes Tuesday.
DiMezzo, a self-described “transsexual anarchist Satanist” with no law-enforcement background, put up campaign signs that said “Fthe police.” She said she was running to “end the drug war” and root out systemic problems in policing.
“The sheriff department should police the police and protect the people from aggression,” she wrote in a candidate questionnaire submitted to The Sentinel.
DiMezzo’s unusual candidacy prompted a write-in campaign by Earl Nelson of Marlborough, a former GOP candidate who had run several times against Rivera in past years.
A Marlborough selectman, Nelson works as the commandant of the N.H. Part-Time Officer Academy in Concord. He’s also served as police chief in Chesterfield, Dublin, Lyndeborough, Marlborough and Roxbury.
He launched his write-in bid after the Sept. 8 primary. On Tuesday, he garnered at least 2,800 votes. (An exact tally for Nelson was not possible by press time because at least seven towns did not report write-in votes, and another town reported the total number of write-ins without listing names.)
First elected in 2012, Rivera had previously served about 20 years in the Keene Police Department, retiring at the rank of lieutenant.
He made waves in 2017 when he announced his office would not go out of its way to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without a compelling public-safety reason — a position Nelson has criticized.
Earlier this year, Keene Mayor George S. Hansel named Rivera to a newly formed advisory committee on racial justice and public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.
Rivera also announced he was undertaking a comprehensive review of his department’s policies, including updating its use-of-force policy, and recently submitted a budget request that includes funding for body cameras.