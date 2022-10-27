Name: Richard Pratt
Age: 55
City or town of residence: Winchester
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? Lifelong resident
Family: Wife Sara, 6 children & 3 grandchildren
Education: Thayer High School ‘86, Greenfield Community College, NH Police Academy ‘88, NH Fire Academy ‘14
Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer, Small Business Owner
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Kiwanis, Moose
Public/government service: Winchester Planning Board, Antrim Patrol Officer
In the past — Chief of Police, retired, Nelson; Winchester, Swanzey, Hinsdale Police Departments, Nelson Fire Department, Health Officer, Emergency Management, NH Fire Warden
Why are you seeking this office?
I am seeking the Office of Cheshire County Sheriff to provide all county taxpayers the services they are paying for via their county tax dollars but aren’t currently receiving. I bring over 35 years of small community policing while having lived in Cheshire County my entire life. I believe there is no room for personal opinions or politics when it comes to upholding the law and protecting our Constitutional and God-given rights. I am concerned with the direction law enforcement is heading, not only nationwide but also locally in Cheshire County. Law enforcement, as a whole, is experiencing a critical staffing shortage. Officers are leaving the profession due to lack of public support as well as the support of town officials while enrollment at the academy continues to decline. Short staffing along with a lack of effective leadership create morale issues within departments.
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
My top priorities are to uphold the law, boost morale within the office and provide the county with the services they are already paying for but aren’t receiving. First and foremost, I will uphold ALL laws set forth by our governing body. I will not pick and choose which laws are followed. I will be a working Sheriff serving the people fairly and equally with respect, compassion & dignity. I will expand the Sheriff’s services, without costing you a dime, to assist any town that is experiencing a shortage or has an immediate need, at any hour, without imposing on each town’s current administration. I will Re-Organize the office, Re-Energize both deputies and dispatchers by building & boosting morale, and Re-Deploy the taxpayer resources to provide better coverage and more effective policing throughout the entire county. The Sheriff’s Office is one of the only fully staffed agencies in the county and its deputies bring years of service & a wealth of knowledge to the job. I will ensure our deputies have the resources they need to protect the community and utilize their strengths to fully benefit all residents of the county with dignity in a fair and just manner.
Based on your experience in law enforcement, what do you consider the greatest systemic challenge in the profession and what would you do, if elected, in Cheshire County to address that?
The biggest challenge throughout law enforcement is decreased morale and the lack of public and government support. Following the Defund the Police movement, not only have police budgets decreased but it has resulted in lower police morale. Now local departments are faced with not having enough officers to keep their communities safe. When you spend months vilifying officers and criticizing them for doing their jobs it’s no wonder police are retiring and resigning in waves. This is perhaps the worst consequence of the movement. While resources and equipment can be built back up again, it’s much harder to replace good, seasoned officers. This movement has painted the entire law enforcement community as corrupt & unjust. Are there “bad” officers out there? Absolutely. Just as we all hear talk of “bad” doctors, teachers, businessmen, etc. it would be absurd to label any of those professions as a whole as evil. The majority of law enforcement officers are good people who risk their lives everyday to maintain safety and order. I will protect public safety with compassion & dignity by following all laws set forth by our governing body without letting personal opinions interfere with which laws the office chooses to uphold.
