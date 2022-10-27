Name: Eli Rivera
Age: 57
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 1989
Family: Wife — Jen Rivera, children Deborah, Casey, and Ryan
Education: Bachelor’s Degree, Franklin Pierce University
Master’s in Forensic Psychology Student at Walden University
Occupation: Cheshire County Sheriff
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge, Team Rubicon, Keene Elks, NH Sheriffs Assoc., NH Chiefs of Police Assoc., NH Police Officers Assoc., National Sheriffs Assoc., International Assoc. of Chiefs of Police, Project Graduation.
Public/government service: US Coast Guard, US Army Reserve, Keene School Board/Moderator, NH Dept. of Ed – Higher Education Commission, Retired Keene Police Lieutenant, Governor’s Counsel of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belong Coalition
Why are you seeking this office?
For the past 10 years, I have had the honor to serve as the elected Sheriff for Cheshire County. The people of this great community have placed their trust in me by electing me to the office for the past five terms. I am aware, as an elected official, not everyone will agree with me, and I understand that. My motivation has always been to treat everyone with compassion, dignity, and respect. There are a number of projects that are currently in place, such as a multimillion-dollar communication infrastructure upgrade, where I have been able, with the assistance of County Staff, to secure a number of grants and funds to reduce the cost.
I have been fortunate to have a supportive staff that I have empowered and trusted with the multiple functions of the Sheriff’s Office, which allows me to focus on community needs and build partnerships and relationships with organizations within and outside of the county. The work of the Sheriff’s Office goes beyond patrolling communities; we provide court security, 24/7 police communications, transport of prisoners to and from the courts, and the service of civil papers issued by the court.
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
There are several priorities that I continue to focus on, such as continual collaboration with social services and agencies that focus on the well-being of our community, whether it is mental health, substance misuse, human rights, and homelessness. I continue these efforts, as a community, to help provide resources. The hiring of potential law enforcement candidates, and the wellness and retention of current officers, not only within the Sheriff’s Office but every agency throughout the county and the State, needs prioritization. Due to a nationwide shortage of police officers, agencies are short staff and officers are working longer hours. Even though our office is short staff, we continue to provide services to the county with the highest level of professionalism, dedication, and integrity.
We have been able to work with area towns by providing contracted police services that help offset our budget, and we currently have an arrangement with a local town to help with their staff shortages.
Local Police Chiefs meet regularly to address the issues within our communities to ensure the safety of the community remains our top priority. Our office recently started, with the assistance of regional grants and support from our county commissioners providing regional training.
Based on your experience in law enforcement, what do you consider the greatest systemic challenge in the profession and what would you do, if elected, in Cheshire County to address that?
Every profession has its challenges, and law enforcement is not exempt. It is a matter of how we, as a profession, deal with systemic challenges and overcome those obstacles. I face these challenges with an open mind, being a voice for public safety, and being part of the conversation. Law enforcement is changing, and technology has changed how we police. We need to understand that transparency is important, and we do that by providing tools that increase confidence, such as body cameras. Developing policies that address the current expectations, such as the Duty to Intervene, De-escalation, Responding to Resistance, and Dealing with Mental Health, is essential in today’s climate.
I can assure you that my staff at the Sheriff’s Office and I understand the importance of being compassionate with the citizens we deal with every day. Their call for service, their interaction with every person, regardless of the cause, whether is during an arrest, a paper service, or answering a simple question, is extremely important. We train on issues such as implicit bias, ethics, de-escalation, application of force, and wellness routinely.
