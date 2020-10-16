Eli Rivera, Cheshire County sheriff

Eliezer “Eli” Rivera
Age: 55
City or town of residence: Keene, NH
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 1989
Family: Wife — Jen, Adult children — Deborah, Casey, and Ryan
Education: Bachelor’s Degree Franklin Pierce University, Masters in Forensic Psychology Student Walden University
Occupation: Cheshire County Sheriff (4 terms)
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge Keene, Team Rubicon – National Disaster Relief Organization, Keene Elks, NH Sheriffs Assoc., NH Chiefs of Police Assoc., National Sheriffs Assoc., International Assoc. of Chiefs of Police, Keene Project Graduation
Public/government service: US Coast Guard, US Army Reserve, Keene School Board member/chair, Keene School District Moderator, NH Dept. of Ed – Higher Education Commission, Retired Keene Police Lieutenant, Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion
1. Why are you running for sheriff, and what role should the office play in Cheshire County?
I’ve been honored to have been elected to office for four terms, and I am looking forward to continuing my service as Sheriff for another. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to be a resource and supporter of local law enforcement agencies. We currently provide police dispatch services to 23 towns throughout Cheshire County. We all have a mutual goal of keeping Cheshire County safe.
As I have mentioned before, and I have never felt entitled to the Sheriff’s position but humbled and honored to serve you as such. I will continue that service with the utmost respect to the profession and the people I serve.
By being a visible and active Sheriff within our community. Being always available to local law agencies and assist as needed when asked. I am blessed to be the Sheriff of a county that works together and services the communities with the utmost professionalism.
2. Law enforcement officials often say that “we can’t arrest our way” out of the opioid crisis. How would you work to address substance use aside from traditional arrests and investigations?
Unfortunately, some circumstance does require an arrest. Still, most of the cases we encounter are individuals who need proper health care and treatment for their substance misuse disorder. Some go undiagnosed or lack adequate treatment that they resolve to criminal behavior to support the abuse. We need to make sure that local agencies are adequately funded to handle the demand for treatment and care, and that these services are provided at no/reduced cost to the uninsured or underinsured.
I was incredibly pleased to see the Winchester Chief of Police ask for a social worker to better serve those in need. This could be an excellent opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to create a regional collaboration to help smaller agencies address this same issue.
3. Would you favor your officers using body and vehicle cameras?
Yes, I have submitted a budget proposal for the year 2021 to the County Commissioner and Delegations to outfit the deputies with body cameras. Once we have implemented body cameras, I will revisit the need for vehicle cameras. We currently have a vehicle camera in our transport van.
4. What would you do over the next two years to ensure that deputies are responding properly to mental health calls?
We will continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect, as we have done for many years. Our deputies have received training in dealing with individuals with mental illness. We have policies in place, and we routinely provide transportation of involuntarily emergency admission for individuals in crisis.
Our deputies will continue to be trained, and I will continue to have the conversations will local agencies on mental illness and how we as an organization can better serve this population.