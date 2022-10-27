Name: ROBERT J. ENGLUND
Age: 80
City or town of residence: Munsonville
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 46 years
Family: Wife Alfrieda (Dita) Englund, four adult children, ten grandchildren
Education: University of Vermont College of Medicine
Occupation: Physician at Cheshire Medical Center, retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Cheshire Health Foundation, since 2018
Keene Family YMCA 1976 to present, including 3 terms on Y Board
Monadnock Family Services, including 2 terms on the Board
Antioch University New England, with one term on the Board
Keene Elm City Rotary, 2002 to present
Public/government service:
Cheshire County Commissioner, 2018 to present
Keene City Counselor, 1997 -2002
Volunteer Health Officer, Town of Stoddard, 2005 to 2022
US Peace Corps Volunteer to Nigeria, West Africa, l964-1966
Why are you seeking this office?
As 46-year residents of Cheshire County, our family has been extensively involved in community activities including all levels of public education as well as the local medical facilities and numerous service organizations. As a County Commissioner for these last four years, I have learned how the county government operates and have been most impressed with the organizational structure and with the qualified and dedicated elected county officials and personnel. In this context, I am highly motivated to continue my work as a Commissioner for a second term.
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
Since my professional career has been in health care, I will continue to work closely with the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home. As a member of their Quality Assurance Committee, I will continue to regularly review reports of each department and provide feedback to the committee as well to serve as a resource to their management team.
At the Department of Corrections, I will continue to work with the Superintendent and support the use of MAT (medication assisted treatment) for the many inmates who are incarcerated with Substance Use Disorder. Due to this program, the recidivism rate of inmates has decreased from the 70% range to 25% in the last few years. Similarly, my enthusiasm for the Restorative Justice program continues, and we expect graduates will never see the inside of a jail cell again.
Finally, I find the weekly Commissioner meetings with ongoing discussion of personnel, finances, information technology and relationships with other government agencies to be important and worthwhile. Most importantly, I want to continue to work with the great people in our County government!
The county has used federal funds to launch Cheshire EMS. What is your long-term strategy to make the service viable, particularly if area towns are hesitant and/or slow to sign on?
For the last two-plus years, Emergency Medical Services has been a major topic of discussion at the majority of our weekly meetings. With ongoing medical advances in the care of patients who require urgent medical services, people with acute illnesses need immediate transport to hospitals. After the initial in-hospital workup, prompt and efficient transfer to a tertiary medical facility is sometimes necessary.
County government has responded to this need by establishing an elaborate EMS system, including hirin a qualified EMS director, purchasing new ambulances and equipment, constructing new EMS headquarters, and now actively hiring qualified ambulance personnel. We are fortunate that ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds have been available to cover these initial costs.
EMS services will open by mid-November, and we are very optimistic that the needs of the County will be met. Our organization will operate as an “enterprise fund”, meaning that revenue and expenses will be segregated from those of the County. Expecting that the operation will be efficient and financially successful, we anticipate that the majority towns of the County will want to be part of the Cheshire EMS.
