Education: AB Brown University; MA University of Pennsylvania; MBA Temple University; MDiv Boston College
Occupation: I am retired from an investment banking career with Goldman Sachs, followed by 20 years of teaching college level finance and economics from which I retired a second time in 2016 from the University of Richmond in VA.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Founding Director, Lionheart Classical Academy public charter school, Peterborough, NH; American Legion Post 24, Marlborough, NH
Public/government service: Former Vice Chairman, North Smithfield, RI Budget Committee
Why are you seeking this office?
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Cheshire County is one of only three counties in NH that have lost population since the 2010 census. Cheshire’s population declined 1% while neighboring Hillsborough county increased 6%. The most pressing longterm challenge facing Cheshire is the need to retain our young people so that county organizations can grow and prosper. My plan would be to connect high school students to a local employer using the NH Department of Education’s many Learn Everywhere programs. These programs give students the opportunity to earn educational credits and income by successfully completing internships at local organizations. Armed with work skills and connected to a local employer, our young people would be more likely to continue their education and careers in Cheshire County. My plan to reverse the population decline in Cheshire is an example of the new leadership, ideas and energy I plan to bring to the Board of County Commissioners.
The county has used federal funds to launch Cheshire EMS. What is your long-term strategy to make the service viable, particularly if area towns are hesitant and/or slow to sign on?
Use of federal funds to create a county EMS service is an example of misapplication of tax resources. I have yet to talk to a Cheshire County resident who believes that a county EMS service is needed. EMS services are best left to local fire departments and private companies.
