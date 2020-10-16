Terry M. Clark, Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2

Terry M. Clark
Age: 65
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? 60 years.
Family: Married to Dr. Skye Stephenson, four children, three grandchildren.
Education: BA, Journalism, Keene State College 1978; Paralegal Studies, UNH 1982.
Occupation: Retired Marketing Agent; Realtor.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: United Way, Keene Jaycees, American Legion, Association of Professional Managers.
Public/government service: Swanzey Budget Committee; Keene City Council; Cheshire County Treasurer.
1. Why are you running for county commissioner?
The short answer is that I’m running to fulfill my civic obligation to my community. The long answer is in the next questions.
2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?
a. To make Cheshire County 100% free of fossil fuels in electricity by 2030 and in heating and transportation by 2050.
b. To regionalize ambulance and fire service in the county.
c. Address ways to counter the massive downshifting of State obligations to local property taxes.
3. What is one area where you feel county expenses could be tightened?
Energy use in county facilities. We are embarking on an energy audit that has identified several areas where we can save energy and money. The county has several major pieces of physical plant that are at the end of their useful lives and should be replaced with more efficient, clean energy systems. The cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use.
4. Cheshire County has several alternative criminal justice programs, such as the Drug Court and Mental Health Court. Do you think they should be expanded? Are there other alternative programs you would like to implement in Cheshire County?
Yes, Drug Court and Mental Health Court have proven to be very successful. Eventually, the entire system of adjudication should mirror these models. For example, Family Court is still too contentious and needs work. Also, we should expand our Grants Department to take full advantage of the Federal and State money available for these and other programs like the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant. Most county towns don’t have access to grant writers and could benefit greatly in lowering taxes if we had more resources we could share with them.