Name: Terry Clark
Age: 67
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? Sixty years.
Family: Married, four adult children, three grandsons.
Education: BA in Journalism, KSC; Paralegal Studies, UNH.
Occupation: Retired marketing manager; Realtor®.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Community Power Coalition of NH; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Community Kitchen; United Way; March of Dimes; Muscular Dystrophy Association; U.S. Jaycees Shooter Education Instructor; Special Olympics; International Management Council; 82nd Army Airborne (Air Defense Artillery); American Legion; Moose Lodge.
Public/government service:
Cheshire County Commissioner; NHDOT Highway Commissioner; Cheshire County Treasurer; Keene City Councilor (Finance Committee, Energy and Climate Committee); Keene Heritage and Cable Commissions; Keene Long Range Planning Committee; Swanzey Budget and Community Facilities Committees; Swanzey Slate Bridge Restoration Committee.
Why are you seeking this office?
Two years ago, I promised to work on regionalization of county/town concerns because I believe we can most efficiently address regional issues as a team. Since then, we have faced the ambulance crisis and formed the Cheshire Emergency Medical Services Department that will launch in mid-November.
Also, the County has long been a proponent of energy efficiency – completing upgrade projects that have already saved 500kw of energy per year. In addition to that, I am a director of The Community Power Coalition of NH that will bring lower-than-utility cost energy into the county with a Community Power Program that will allow towns and their residents to share in those savings.
I hope to continue expanding regional cooperation between county towns to bridge the silos that duplicate efforts and tax dollars better utilized by sharing information and resources. The County has the statutory authority to act as an arbiter between towns and regional interests and should be utilized wherever possible to achieve common regional goals at lower costs than can be realized by individual towns. The short answer is that we will work to to provide a superior service to taxpayers at a lower price.
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
1- Maintain a professional working atmosphere at County facilities that will help employees succeed at their jobs, and attract future employees to maintain nursing, correctional and other staff levels in this very competitive market. We supervise several facilities and departments with hundreds of employees that need to operate efficiently. We expect a level of proficiency and support individual achievement. Since I was elected, no County employee earns less than $15 per hour, and all must maintain a level of training that assures they can grow in their jobs. We also have opened channels with educational institutions to act as a source of future homegrown employees.
2- Utilize our Grants Department to find alternative funding for projects, and use managerial strategies that will keep a high level of services to the taxpayer at the lowest possible cost. Just one example is our recent effort to fund the sheriff’s $2.9 million communications equipment upgrade almost entirely without taxpayer funds.
3- Successfully role out the Cheshire Community Power Plan, saving money on electricity for County facilities, County towns and their residents. This plan is being integrated with our ongoing energy conservation and modernization projects.
The county has used federal funds to launch Cheshire EMS. What is your long-term strategy to make the service viable, particularly if area towns are hesitant and/or slow to sign on?
For many years, multiple area fire departments and elected officials have urged a solution to the shortage of resources in the EMS arena. Our short-term goal is to supplement existing services in order to add resources that are badly needed. Our long-term strategy is to provide emergency medical services to any community in Cheshire County that decides to contract for our EMS services. Cheshire EMS intends to provide emergency services coverage to any County community that needs services.
County government has a near two-hundred-year history of providing safety-net services. That was our mission then when we opened the nursing home, for example, and it remains the same today.
We believe, over time, that towns in Cheshire County will ask for our help when they need it, since all eyes are upon us to provide relief in this current EMS emergency. In any event, since we will operate as an enterprise fund, our operational reach can never exceed our ability to pay for the services provided.
Just as we were tasked to provide nursing care at a time when the private sector wouldn’t, the County will rise to meet this challenge. People need to know that they are safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.