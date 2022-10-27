Name: Anthony Ferrantello
Age: 71
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? One year +
Family: Married to Donna Ferrantello; one child
Education: CUNY School of Architecture and Environmental Studies. Doctoral Candidate in the College of Business and Professional Studies, Columbia International University.
Occupation: Retired Registered Architect, Professional Planner & Interior Designer in various states. Professional profile at www.FerrantelloforCheshireCountyCommissioner.com
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Institute of Architects, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, Society of American Military Engineers, Construction Specification Institute.
Public/government service: 12-year Public Servant as the Associate Architect/Head of the Architectural Division, Westchester County Government, Department of Public Works and Transportation.
Why are you seeking this office?
Inflation, and the high cost of everything – heating oil, propane, electricity and food are hurting Cheshire County residents. With over $74 million amended county budget, we are being asked to tighten our belts. Yet, the County government is growing and accounts for over 10 percent of our property taxes (with about 50% for schools & 40% for municipal). I am running because I can separate the essential from ‘the nice to have’ and yet provide essential operations and programs that benefit Cheshire County residents sustain their desired quality of life: safety, healthcare, nursing, critical care, education, local business growth and community building.
As an experienced design professional, I will transfer 40 + years of extensive experience identifying cost saving strategies toward fiscal stewardship, accountability and transparency to county expenditures – for small and big-ticket expenditures, not limited to, facility improvements, additions, and replacement of building energy systems. Accordingly, I would initiate a cost/benefit analysis that compares costs of currently running individual county facilities to various consolidation strategies. This could possibly reduce costs, not limited to, upgrades or replacement of heating systems, building envelope energy conservation strategies, life-safety issues, ADA, and costs associated with transportation.
If elected, what would your top priorities be and what would you do about them?
My top priorities:
1. Champion for a desired Quality of Life for Cheshire residents – the young and the elderly. Humanely address fentanyl poisoning, the opioid crisis, crime & mental health. With law enforcement and court assistance, we can help victims of substance abuse get back on their feet and enter educational/apprenticeship programs that lead to gainful employment.
2. By working with our state representatives, we need to introduce short and long-term energy solutions to the out of control energy prices and inflation by providing measurable relief to county residents.
3. Initiate steward leadership in managing resources belonging to and entrusted by taxpayers by countering the creation of an entire welfare state with regional economic development, individual wealth creation and sustainable career tracks – thus, incentivizing college grads to grow roots and careers in the Monadnock region.
4. Remove transportation barriers by expanding bus routes and implement a microtransit network (as imagined by the Southwest Region Planning Commission).
5. Work with the Monadnock Economic Development Corporation, City of Keene Economic Development, and the Keene Chamber of Commerce to help grow local businesses, attract the manufacturing industry (by streamlining the permitting process for investors & developers), and build workforce and affordable housing.
The county has used federal funds to launch Cheshire EMS. What is your long-term strategy to make the service viable, particularly if area towns are hesitant and/or slow to sign on?
This question reveals an inherent foundational weakness in the launch of Cheshire EMS relative to its viability and lack of buy-in. Before deciding on a particular business enterprise, experienced stakeholder leadership often perform a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats). Such strategic planning exercises help identify short and long-range viability of a business venture. If area towns are now hesitant to sign on, it could mean that essential strategic planning and critical participant buy-in was not done. If that is so, it does not instill confidence nor financial viability for its future. Yet, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) presently funds the property, design, construction and operation of the new EMS with a $3.5 million operating budget. ARPA provided $7.3 million for 2021 & 2022 and paid for seven ambulances, a squad car, wheelchair van, and a staff of 35 persons.
Lack of strategic planning and stakeholder buy-in present dysfunctional consequences that will require independent thinking and corrective action plans. To that effect, as Commissioner, I would bring the leadership of the 23 towns to the table to address their EMS needs. They get to decide the kind of leadership they need to make things better for their respective towns.
