Wozmak re-elected as county commissioner, keeping board solidly blue

A sitting county commissioner will keep his seat after fending off a challenger Tuesday.
John "Jack" Wozmak, D-Walpole, won 7,311 votes to the 5,554 earned by his Republican opponent, Angelo "Skip" DiBernardo of Swanzey, in the race to represent District 1 on the Cheshire County Board of Commissioners.
The district covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Wozmak, a former longtime county administrator, was elected to the seat in 2018. Now director of HR for the mental-health agency Monadnock Family Services, Wozmak is also an EMT. He previously served as the state's senior director for substance misuse and behavioral health and as Keene's airport director.
His term will run for four years.
DiBernardo, a former Keene city councilor, works for the county as a bailiff in the courthouse.
Wozmak's win Tuesday keeps the three-member Board of Commissioners in all-Democratic hands, though the job is less partisan than many state and national offices.
Also Tuesday, Keene City Councilor Terry M. Clark was elected to a two-year term as commissioner from District 2, which covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury. Clark, a Democrat, ran unopposed.
The board's third member, Robert Englund, D-Stoddard, was not up for re-election this year.