Skipper DiBernardo, Cheshire County Commissioner District 1

Angelo Skipper DiBernardo
Age: 75
City or town of residence: Swanzey
How long have you lived in Cheshire County? Life long
Family: Married with two daughters
Education: KHS, USMC, KSC
Occupation: Bailiff, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Legion, VFW, CVMA, DAV, VVA
Public/government service:
Keene City Councilor — 9 years
United States Marine Corps — 4 years, Vietnam veteran
1. Why are you running for county commissioner?
To fulfill my obligation to participate. After serving nine years on the Keene City Council I moved to Swanzey and took a hiatus from public service. It is time to get back to contributing to our government. In this age of litigation most everyone knows their rights, but not everyone has read the chapter on their obligations. One of the obligations of our precious form of government is to contribute time to enable our system to function. Serving as a County Commissioner is one way of fulfilling my duty to participate.
2. What would be your top three priorities if elected?
Surviving in the Covid economy requires adaptability, flexibility and creative thinking in order to just meet our statutory obligations.
First, we must continue to provide services. This is not a given within the Covid economy.
Second, we must do this in the most conservative means possible. It is not the economy for “wishes”. Necessity takes priority.
Third, we must be open minded and creative in this process.
3. What is one area where you feel county expenses could be tightened?
The poor economy demands that the entire county budget be scrutinized. My conservative voice on the commission would add balance and better serve the public.
If the trend towards incarceration of criminals continues to decrease, then the use of the House of Corrections could be examined. Likewise, if the courts move away from in-person appearances to the use of electronic media, then the court budget needs review.
4. Cheshire County has several alternative criminal justice programs, such as the Drug Court and Mental Health Court. Do you think they should be expanded? Are there other alternative programs you would like to implement in Cheshire County?
Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs, in my opinion, lack the tough love or discipline necessary to benefit the greatest number of participants. These programs would improve with modifications.
Every alternative program should be examined and if the potential to better serve the community exists then they could be implemented.