County commissioner seat up for grabs in Nov. 3 election

What will the Cheshire County Board of Commissioners look like after November’s election? For two of the three seats, there’s little doubt.
District 3 Commissioner Robert J. Englund of Stoddard won the board’s rotating four-year term in 2018 and isn’t up for re-election yet. Terry M. Clark, a Keene city councilor, is running unopposed for a two-year term to replace retiring District 2 Commissioner Charles F. Weed.
But the third seat is up for grabs on Nov. 3, with Angelo D. “Skip” DiBernardo challenging incumbent Commissioner John G. “Jack” Wozmak in a district covering Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The term will run for four years.
A Democrat from Walpole serving his first term, Wozmak, 68, works as director of HR for the mental-health provider Monadnock Family Services. He previously spent almost two decades as the county administrator and has also served as elected county treasurer and the state’s senior director for substance misuse and behavioral health. He was also manager of Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey for three years.
DiBernardo, 75, a Swanzey Republican, also has experience in local government. He works for the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff at the courthouse and served as a Keene city councilor from 1998 to 2007. (He said he would step down from the sheriff’s office if elected, as required by state law.)
In recent interviews, the two candidates stressed different priorities. But both said they are committed to public service.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve been a public servant,” Wozmak said. “… As an elected official, I continue to believe this. It’s important to serve, to be part of the community, to try to make a difference, to try to keep things moving along, to better what we do in our community and society.”
“I honestly believe that we all have an obligation to contribute, if we’re able to,” DiBernardo said.
“ ... And I like to complain about stuff,” he added. “So I think it’s fair, if you’re gonna complain, that you might as well contribute also.”
With a budget that tops $50 million, the county government includes the local jail, Maplewood Nursing Home, the sheriff’s office and the county attorney’s office, which prosecutes felonies and some misdemeanors.
The Board of Commissioners is its executive body. The commissioners supervise operations, oversee expenditures and propose annual budgets, which the county’s state representatives must approve.
All three sitting commissioners are Democrats — as is Clark, the District 2 candidate — though party affiliation tends to be less relevant than at the state or national level, current and former officeholders have said.
DiBernardo said his biggest priority would be keeping an eye on spending, especially given the uncertain economic times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody has an idea of what’s really gonna happen and what’s gonna come down,” he said. “So I think you need someone who is conservative, knows the difference between needs and wants.”
The county is obligated to provide certain services and will continue doing so, he noted. “But I don’t think this is any time to be starting any new big adventures.”
DiBernardo said he has no specific plans to scale back existing programs, but wants to make sure they’re operating as efficiently as possible. For instance, with the criminal justice system as a whole now relying less on incarceration, the county could evaluate costs at the county jail, he said.
The Cheshire County Department of Corrections’ expenditures were $6 million in 2019; $1.6 million of that was paid for by the federal government, which often houses its inmates at the Keene jail.
“I’ve been around for a long time, and like I say, I believe in my obligation to the community,” DiBernardo said. “No agenda, just trying to do my part.”
Wozmak mentioned several county efforts that he hopes to keep working on in a second term. That includes an initiative to improve care for at-risk children in the region, for which the county recently got a grant, and conversations with local fire chiefs about how to strengthen the regional emergency-response system. (Wozmak is an EMT in Walpole.)
He also said the county should continue to take progressive steps on criminal justice. He noted that, as county administrator, he helped set up alternative court programs for people dealing with mental health and substance use issues.
Wozmak said the commissioners have talked to the county sheriff about providing de-escalation training to local police departments, and mentioned their decision to hire the county jail’s case manager, Doug Iosue, to lead the Department of Corrections.
“Having a superintendent with a clinical background does nothing but build on the legacy of providing treatment for people, rather than simply incarcerating them over and over and over again,” he said.
Wozmak also said he will look out for local taxpayers, though his emphasis was different. While local spending choices matter, Wozmak blamed the state for shifting too many costs onto county and municipal governments. For example, the N.H. Legislature decided a decade ago to stop contributing to the public employee retirement system, placing more of the burden on cities, counties and school districts and the property taxpayers who fund them.
Meanwhile, state politicians have claimed to balance budgets without increasing taxes, he said.
“And I’ve always argued that that’s a fiction, because all they’re doing is taking state financial obligations and shoving them onto somebody else’s bill to pay, and that’s the property taxpayer,” he said. “Those expenses don’t go away.”