well as market-rate and mixed-income housing.
According to NHHFA, New Hampshire law requires local land use regulations to allow “reasonable and realistic” opportunities for the development of workforce housing.
Residents eligible for workforce rental housing may earn up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for a family of three, or 100 percent of AMI for a family of four for those purchasing a home. Housing costs must be no more than 30 percent of income, inclusive of rent and utilities for apartments and mortgage, taxes and insurance for purchased homes. For rental housing, this means that a person with an annual income of up to $57,600 in New Hampshire would qualify for workforce housing, and rent would be no more than $1,440 per month, including utilities.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) housing shortage tracker computes how many new housing permits are issued for every new job. In Manchester, where a housing shortage exists, a new single-family permit is issued for one in every six new jobs. In Cambridge, Mass., the ratio is one new permit for every 28 new jobs. Based on historical averages, one permit has been issued for every two new jobs. The NAR report states that there has been an “underbuilding gap” of 5.5 to 6.8 million housing units since 2001.
Inclusionary zoning refers to municipal ordinances that require a given share of new construction to be affordable by people with low to moderate incomes. Vann said she is not a fan of inclusionary zoning because it forces developers to spend money without knowing if they will be able to make a return on their investments.
“It’s a risky business and the way we manage land use makes it riskier,” she said, mentioning the Eco Village development plan that was recently granted approval by Peterborough’s Planning Board after three years. “Imagine if that developer had bought all of that land with nothing coming in and all of it going out. It’s a tactic opponents of housing use. They know if they drag it out long enough, the developer will have to fold because they can’t carry the cost any more.”
Vann works with the Incremental Development Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps to promote small-scale real estate projects and to create incremental development in their towns.
“We talk about parcels polluted by oil but there are also parcels polluted by excessive waiting,” Vann said, citing Eco Village as an example. “If it’s too much, too long, we tell people to walk away from it. It was a shame [Eco Village] took so long to sort out. There was plenty of blame to go around.”
Vann said that when Eco Village developer Akhil Garland came to the Planning Board in 2019, the board was favorable for the quarter-acre lot sizes being proposed.
“[The developer] came in using a piece of innovative land use code that allowed for smaller lot sizes so long as there wouldn’t be more than what would be on the big lot and the Planning Board was favorable,” she said. “The problem is that the board has changed and they have pushed for a change to the code that makes it impossible for us to grant quarter-acre lot sizes for anyone else. Why would you want to use up land that could be left alone when you could use so much less?”
Work remains
Vann’s response to whether she has hope for creating more missing-middle housing is “yes and no.”
“No, because it’s very hard and yes because in the last year-and-a-half we’ve seen people become more aware that zoning is a problem,” she said.
In 2020 Vann proposed a bill that would allow any lot served by municipal water and sewer to serve four dwellings. It was proposed again in 2021 and it made it out of committee with a positive vote, she said, but was tabled at the last minute.
“We had the votes,” she said. “That was a positive change that happened. People are starting to understand that code is the problem. Single-family doesn’t work for everyone.”
One of Vann’s success stories is the recently completed Wilson Farm Village, a housing development off of Route 101 in Peterborough that came about because of a piece of code allowed infill in places that have water and sewer. On a recent walk through the development Vann said, “One of the things that makes this a great little neighborhood for the people who live here and for the town are the short frontages,” explaining that each lot is 50 feet from the road and that this creates an enclosed feeling for residents and costs the town much less to maintain than standard subdivisions.
In 2018, Vann, along with others from the Planning Board, proposed a rewrite of the town’s zoning code that would allow more projects similar to Willow Farm Village and more effective use of existing infrastructure, but this failed at Town Meeting.
“There was a lot of misinformation that was passed out about what the code would do,” she said, explaining that a petition was formed in 2019 that rescinded the code that allowed for projects like Willow Farm Village. “When I get depressed I come down here and look, and I think that if it wasn’t for the work we did in 2017 this wouldn’t exist.”
Vann said she would like to see towns that were once considered working-class become that again, but that continuing down the current path doesn’t work.
“This generation’s affordable housing is the last generation’s market-rate housing,” she said, explaining that when new places aren’t built, even at market rate, others further down the economic line can’t move. “We need all the market-rate housing we can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.