The SwampBats saw a three-run lead evaporate and had their comeback hopes dashed by a ninth-inning home run as the Valley Blue Sox took a 7-3 win on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
After taking a 3-0 lead, Keene allowed four runs in the fourth and was held scoreless the rest of the night. The Bats trailed by one run heading to the ninth before a three-run home run from Matthew Bergevin off reliever Sam Portnoy (Rutgers) all but sealed the SwampBats’ fate.
Keene got on the board in the second after an RBI single from Greg Bozzo (Northeastern) plated Bryan Padilla (UConn). The Bats tacked on a crooked number in the third after back-to-back singles from Blake DeLamielleure (Jacksonville) and Devin Taylor (Indiana) set the table for an RBI single from Padilla. Taylor scored on a groundout from Alex Ritch (Middlebury).
Cole Stallings (Stetson) worked three scoreless frames before the Blue Sox got to him in the fourth, where he allowed four hits, including a two-run home run by Zach Ketterman. Stallings was relieved after 3.1 innings, taking the loss after allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Reliever Tyler Tornberg (Bryant) allowed two runs, charged to Stallings, on a two-run double from Cian Sahler but held the Blue Sox scoreless in the fifth.
Sam Drumheller (Florida Atlantic) threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Bats, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Bats had eight hits in the loss. DeLamielleure was 2-for-5 with a triple. After striking out 20 times and drawing just one free pass in the previous two nights, Keene showed more discipline at the plate Tuesday, striking out five times and earning three walks.
Keene is back in action tonight when it travels to face Upper Valley at 6 p.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, Vt.
