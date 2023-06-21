The SwampBats saw a three-run lead evaporate and had their comeback hopes dashed by a ninth-inning home run as the Valley Blue Sox took a 7-3 win on Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

After taking a 3-0 lead, Keene allowed four runs in the fourth and was held scoreless the rest of the night. The Bats trailed by one run heading to the ninth before a three-run home run from Matthew Bergevin off reliever Sam Portnoy (Rutgers) all but sealed the SwampBats’ fate.

