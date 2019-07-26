HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn will pay the American Athletic Conference a $17 million exit fee in order to leave the conference next summer.
The AAC on Friday announced that terms and fees associated with the university’s departure have been finalized, without disclosing financial particulars.
According to sources, UConn’s exit fee will be payable in two lump sums this year and next, and incremental payments of roughly $1 million annually for the next six years. According to UConn, the debt must be paid in full by the end of fiscal year 2026.
“We all understood that there was a minimum exit fee that we were aware of in our bylaws,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said. “And the additional money over and above that, when you look at the grand scheme of things, we’ll be able to recover that money in short order based on the cost savings in travel as well as the increased sales we’re going to have, and all of the indirect benefit we’re going to receive.”
As expected, UConn will not be allowed to remain in the AAC as a football-only member and will become an independent program.
“We absolutely are committed to being a competitive program and I remain optimistic about our ability to achieve that goal,” Benedict said. “A lot of that has to do with a lot of conversations that I’ve been having over the past couple weeks with people intimately involved in the process. So I’m excited to move on and really dig in to football now that the exit has been finalized.”
UConn’s future football schedules are expected to include several home-and-home series with Power 5 teams, other independents and regional opponents. Opponents will range from teams in conferences such as the ACC, SEC and Big 10 to lower-level FCS schools.
UConn will officially exit the conference after the upcoming 2019-20 season. An agreement between UConn and the AAC had been the final hurdle between the school and its entry into the Big East Conference. With the deal signed, UConn is clear to join its new league on July 1, 2020.
The AAC will withhold all conference revenues that would have otherwise been paid to UConn in 2019 and 2020. That money amounts to roughly $5.1 million for the initial payment and is expected to again be between $5-6 million next year.
That will leave the university owing $6-plus million.
“I want to thank David Benedict for his leadership and cooperation in reaching a swift and amicable resolution regarding UConn’s departure, and also UConn president Susan Herbst for her support of the conference,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a release. “We appreciate UConn’s accomplishments in The American, we wish them the best, and we thank them for their contributions over the past six years.”
UConn announced in June that it would join the Big East and delivered to the AAC a notice of withdrawal on July 1. Per terms of its agreement with the AAC, UConn was required to give 27 months notice and pay $10 million.
Because the Huskies will leave early — 27 months from July 1 is Oct. 1, 2022 — they were forced to negotiate a higher exit fee.
“I’m very pleased with how the conference office and we were able to work through this,” Benedict said. “We’ll let the exit speak for itself. But we’re excited to be finished with that step and obviously look forward to our last year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, and we’ll turn our eyes to the next chapter when this chapter is over with.”
The conference is said to have sought a much higher exit fee while UConn tried to negotiate something closer to $15 million or below. The sides eventually found a compromise, which involves maintaining an aspect of their partnership: UConn has agreed to schedule four home-and-home basketball series with AAC teams, men’s or women’s. No teams or years have been assigned.