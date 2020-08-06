The UConn football season is over before it could get started.
With a schedule that was already eroded after several canceled games and the ongoing concerns related to coronavirus being transferred through close contact, UConn officially canceled its football season Wednesday sources close to the program told the Courant. It was set to be the first season for the Huskies as an independent program.
The football team members arrived on campus in early July, working out in small groups with plans to begin full practices Wednesday. While athletic director David Benedict was still discussing the possibility of scheduling games in recent days, it appeared to be an uphill battle. Games against Indiana, Illinois, Ole Miss and Maine were already canceled, while games against North Carolina and Virginia appeared unlikely.
UConn could have also faced travel restrictions for some of the remaining scheduled games, as there are currently 34 states in the U.S. on a travel advisory list, requiring travelers from those states to quarantine for 14 days following trips.
While the Power 5 conferences remain committed to playing a season largely with conference-only games, plenty of uncertainty remains. Some college teams that have begun practicing have seen cases of coronavirus spike, including Rutgers which saw 28 players test positive. Six Big Ten teams — Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers, and Northwestern — have temporarily halted practices due to positive tests.
The NCAA Board of Governors met Wednesday about fall sports, but did not come to a conclusion. Numerous conference around the country have already canceled fall sports or postponed them until the spring.
UConn was yet to have a player test positive, but coach Randy Edsall told the Courant last week that any decision regarding the season would involve the players. Edsall also expressed some concern over how gamedays would be handled including whether a locker room would be used, how hotels and travel would be handled and whether social distancing could safely occur.
“Before any decisions are going to be made, at least in my mind, we’re going to make sure — I’m going to make sure — that our players have a say in this,” Edsall said. “They’re the ones going on the field and playing.”
Connecticut has seen 4,437 deaths linked to the virus and while the state’s positivity rate remains low at about 0.7 percent, the rate has been much higher nationally. Health experts have also expressed concern over close contact sports, like football, and whether a “bubble” could be created for collegiate sports, similar to the NBA and NHL.
“It’s harder to do at the collegiate level,” former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told Connecticut media in July. “It’s even harder to do at the high school level. So I think it’s going to be challenging. At the pro level they have unlimited resources put in place… at other levels not so much.”
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and there is no way we can make the risk zero,” added Dr. Matthew Cartter, Connecticut’s state epidemiologist. “We have to ask ourselves as a society, are sports important enough that we’re willing to accept the risk that people involved in those sports might come down with COVID-19?”
UConn finished its 2019 season 2-10 and 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference. After moving its other sports to the Big East, the Huskies were poised for a year on the independent scene, with some interesting matchups with hopes of renewing fan interest. Edsall was heading into his fourth year since returning as head coach.
It is unclear what will happen with players’ eligibility with UConn not playing this year and how scholarships will be handled if players wish to return. The decision will likely be handed down by the NCAA and UConn, respectively, in the coming months.
This marks the first time since 1943 that UConn did not play a college football game.