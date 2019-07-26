A Swedish prosecutor has charged U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky and two other people held in remand since July 5 on suspicion of committing an assault in central Stockholm.
“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement Thursday.
The three will remain in custody until the trial, which the Stockholm District Court said will start on July 30.
The rapper’s situation has become a cause celebre among Hollywood elite, and has drawn a response from U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support of A$AP Rocky on July 20.
Suneson said he studied the videos made available to the inquiry, which he said was more than had “previously been available on the Internet.” In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements were supported by witnesses, Suneson said.
— Bloomberg News