Dozens of lawmakers were absent from the N.H. House Chamber this year during close votes on hotly contested legislation.
Participation rates on roll-call votes varied from less than 80 percent to about 90 percent during 14 general-session days this year, according to legislative records.
In the 400-member House, the largest of any state in the country, legislation can pass or fail depending on the party affiliation of those present at any given time.
State representatives, who are paid $100 per year plus mileage, fail to show up at the Capitol for a variety of reasons.
Two of Cheshire County's 23 state representatives — Ben Kilanski, R-Winchester, and Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland — didn’t participate in any roll-call votes this year.
Berch, who is seeking his sixth term, was recovering from a kidney transplant. Kilanski did not return calls seeking comment on his absence.
In 2021, Kilanski and Berch missed more than 25 percent of the votes. Kilanski said at the time that the responsibilities of a new job interfered with his attendance, while Berch cited concerns over contracting COVID-19.
This year, some other local representatives were present only part of the time.
Rep. Cathryn Harvey, D-Spofford, a retired music teacher who is seeking a fourth term, missed 107 of the 253 roll-call votes this year because she was traveling.
“I had an opportunity to see my family,” she said. “I have children in Colorado, New Mexico, Georgia and Massachusetts. So I did have an opportunity to see some of my kids and my grandkids, and I took advantage of that opportunity.”
Travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands interfered with the legislative duties of Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, chairman of the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, who missed 102 votes.
“What occurred was there was a three-day window when all the bills had to be out of the House and unfortunately that was when we had our vacation,” said Hunt, who is seeking his 19th term.
Two-term Rep. Sparky Von Plinsky, D-Keene, missed 75 votes. He didn’t return calls for comment. He also missed more than 25 percent of the votes last year.
At the time, he said he was out early in the session due to concerns about catching COVID-19, and that subsequently he was out while getting a vaccination. He also said that sometimes a representative merely steps away from the House Chamber for a moment only to discover a vote has taken place.
Sometimes representatives are at the state Capitol, but opt out of voting. They may have gotten up to go to the restroom, or there could be a political reason.
Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Kearsarge, chairwoman of the House Finance Committee, participated in every general-session day, but she was absent from the vote on House Bill 1431, to establish a “parental bill of rights” and mandate extensive reporting requirements for schools. It failed by five votes on May 26, 176-171.
“That was intentional on my part,” she said. “I had problems with the bill.”
Rather than vote against a bill backed by Republican leaders, she simply walked away for a moment.
However, in general, Umberger said lawmakers should be there for general sessions where voting takes place.
“It’s part of the job,” she said. “I think it’s extremely important. Each week we have a vote on many important issues on the calendar. How can you be serving constituents if you are not there to vote on the issues they care about?”
Jobs can sometimes interfere with legislative duties, which also include committee work.
Ray Buckley, chairman of the N.H. Democratic Party, recalls a vote years ago when a bill to designate a holiday in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. failed by a single vote.
“Some guy had to go back to work, and he left,” Buckley said. “And he heard from me later that night.”
Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, said fear of catching COVID-19 may have also factored into attendance decisions by some lawmakers over the past two years.
The N.H. Senate allowed senators to attend remotely this year if they could not come in person. No such provision was made in the House.
“There were a number of members who had legitimate concerns about contracting COVID at session,” he said. “This was a real concern for many people.”